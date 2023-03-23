State scores
Auburn 11, West Nodaway, MO 3
Bellevue East 6, Omaha Central 5
Bellevue West 10, Millard North 6
Bennington 7, Arlington 1
Creighton Preparatory School 7, Omaha Westside 1
Douglas County West 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1
Grand Island 8, Lincoln Southeast 7
Lincoln Christian 8, Falls City 5
Lincoln East 11, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Northeast 18, Omaha Benson 8
Millard West 15, Millard South 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 5, Elkhorn North 4
Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Elkhorn South 2
Omaha South 6, Omaha Westview 0
Papillion-LaVista South 13, Gretna 4
Platte Valley 10, GACC-SS-WPB 6
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 15, Seward 2
Reserves
At Grand Island
Lincoln Southeast; 000; 10; 0—3; 7; 4
GISH; 000; 001; 0—1; 5; 1
W—Wesche. L—Ruiz. 2B—GISH, Williams, Glade.
Lincoln Southeast; 030; 1—4; 3; 3
GISH (1-1); 103; 6—10; 9; 1
W—Valenzuela Licon. L—Kirkland. 2B—GISH, Griffen, Arends, Norgaard, Ruether, Ruiz 2.