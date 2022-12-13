 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Basketball scores

  • 0

Basketball

Area summaries

Boys

At Deshler

Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Deshler 29

Don-Trumbull; 22; 13; 16; 0-51

Deshler; 8; 11; 2; 8-29

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL-Poppe 10 Detamore 2, Collinson 10, Bennett 9, Williams 11, Volk 9. 

DESHLER-Harding 2, Bailey 2, E. Nash 2, G. Nash 9, Vacek 2, Sieber 10, Buescher 2. 

At Greeley

Centura 51, Central Valley 35

Centura; 8; 13; 15; 15-51

Central Valley; 9; 9; 4; 13-35

CENTURA-Fries 13, Garcia 10, Fanta 9. 

CENTRAL VALLEY-Scoring not available. 

At St. Paul

Adams Central 44, St. Paul 27

Adams Central; 12; 14; 6; 12-44

St. Paul; 0; 12; 8; 7-27

ADAMS CENTRAL-Dierks 6, Propp 2, Trausch 3, Collins 1, Johnson 4, Shestak 4, Janzen 10, Teichmeier 14. 

State scores

Alma 75, Southwest 52

Blair 70, Schuyler 17

Central City 54, Minden 50

Douglas County West 44, Arlington 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Elkhorn Valley 40

Grand Island Northwest 49, Malcolm 48

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Ord 37

Holdrege 65, Sandy Creek 37

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 52, Ponca 40

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Columbus Lakeview 51

Loomis 60, Cambridge 40

Omaha Westside 66, Millard South 51

Yutan 37, Fort Calhoun 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hay Springs vs. Hemingford, ccd.

Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.

Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.

Summerland vs. Stuart, ppd.

Girls

At St. Paul 

Adams Central 60, St. Paul 23

Adams Central; 17; 15; 19; 9-60

St. Paul; 2; 6; 9; 6-23

ADAMS CENTRAL - Ka. Kimberly 7, L. Lancaster 6, Weichman 2, Nienhueser 2, M. Scott 19, K. Lancaster 6, L. Scott 12, Gooden 6. 

ST. PAUL - Mudloff 11, Kelley 8, Wegner 4. 

At Central City

Minden 74, Central City 37

Minden; 20; 20; 20; 14-74

Central City; 13; 6; 9; 9-37

MINDEN-No scoring available. 

CENTRAL CITY-Burbach 4, Westman 4, Sadler 10, Brandes 2, Fousek 3, Botsch 4, Buhlke 4, Schindler 6. 

At Deshler

Deshler 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 30

Don.-Trumbull; 2; 7; 11; 10-30

Deshler; 5; 18; 2; 17-42

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL-Olson 5, Sadd 7, Richter 11, Greathouse 4. 

DESHLER-Scoring not available. 

At Giltner

Neb. Lutheran 42, Giltner 29

Neb. Lutheran; 17; 13; 10; 2-42

Giltner; 6; 2; 13; 8-29

NEB. LUTHERAN-Malchow 9, Williamson 10, Otte 7, Hueske 9, Endorf 2, Schwab 5.

GILTNER-Reeseon 5, A. Wilson 8, Wiles 4, K. Wilson 9, Eastman 3. 

At Greeley

Centura 64, Central Valley 26

Centura; 14; 16; 19; 15-64

Central Valley; 8; 3; 11; 4-26

CENTURA-No scoring available.

CENTRAL VALLEY-Engel 4, Shepard 2, Oakley 7, Wadas 2, Cargill 2, Johnson 6, Holley 3. 

At Ravenna

Ravenna 43, Kearney Catholic 36

Kearney Catholic; 18; 7; 6; 5-36

Ravenna; 5; 16; 11; 11-43

KEARNEY CATHOLIC-Keim 2, Mandernach 9, Kruse 2, Dzingle 2, Carnes 8, Marker 3, Squiers 10. 

RAVENNA-Sklenar 25, A. Wick 2, Fiddelke 6, McKeon 4, Ke. Hurt 6. 

State scores

Alma 58, Southwest 52

Amherst 64, Arcadia-Loup City 21

Arlington 50, Douglas County West 41

Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Walthill 27

Beatrice 57, Platteview 55, 3OT

Bishop Neumann 55, Aquinas 19

Blair 51, Schuyler 8

Boone Central 54, Twin River 29

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Sutton 38

Cambridge 46, Loomis 38

Centennial 37, Fairbury 14

Centura 64, Central Valley 26

Clarkson/Leigh 52, David City 37

Columbus Lakeview 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39

Columbus Scotus 61, Omaha Concordia 29

Crawford def. Minatare, forfeit

Creighton 32, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 28

Crofton 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 25

Deshler 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 30

Diller-Odell 55, Johnson-Brock 47

Dorchester 49, Harvard 13

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Elkhorn Valley 40

Falls City 33, Southern 28

Freeman 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48

Fullerton 30, Riverside 29

Hampton 63, Elba 22

Hartington-Newcastle 54, Tri County Northeast 27

Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Ord 36

Holdrege 52, Sandy Creek 35

Homer 38, Wynot 37

Howells/Dodge 49, West Point-Beemer 45

Kearney Catholic 43, Ravenna 36

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 51, Cedar Bluffs 37

Malcolm 50, Grand Island Northwest 30

McCool Junction 71, Heartland Lutheran 12

Millard North 65, Millard West 39

Millard South 74, Omaha Westside 46

Minden 74, Central City 37

Nebraska Lutheran 42, Giltner 29

Oakland-Craig 58, Winnebago 13

Omaha Bryan 71, Bellevue East 48

Omaha North 52, Elkhorn South 47

Omaha Skutt Catholic 76, South Sioux City 30

Overton 58, Anselmo-Merna 30

Pender 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41

Pierce 68, O'Neill 33

Plainview 49, Madison 24

Ponca 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 21

Shelby/Rising City 36, Heartland 22

Silver Lake 41, Gibbon 18

St. Mary's 65, Neligh-Oakdale 19

Superior 42, Blue Hill 30

West Holt 52, CWC 16

Wilcox-Hildreth 39, Red Cloud 16

Winside 58, St. Edward 11

York 38, Elkhorn 32

Yutan 58, Fort Calhoun 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hay Springs vs. Hemingford, ccd.

Maxwell vs. Brady, ppd.

McCook vs. Cozad, ppd.

Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.

Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.

South Loup vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ppd.

Summerland vs. Stuart, ppd.

