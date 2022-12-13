Basketball scores

Basketball
Area summaries
Boys
At Deshler
Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Deshler 29
Don-Trumbull; 22; 13; 16; 0-51
Deshler; 8; 11; 2; 8-29
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL-Poppe 10 Detamore 2, Collinson 10, Bennett 9, Williams 11, Volk 9.
DESHLER-Harding 2, Bailey 2, E. Nash 2, G. Nash 9, Vacek 2, Sieber 10, Buescher 2.
At Greeley
Centura 51, Central Valley 35
Centura; 8; 13; 15; 15-51
Central Valley; 9; 9; 4; 13-35
CENTURA-Fries 13, Garcia 10, Fanta 9.
CENTRAL VALLEY-Scoring not available.
At St. Paul
Adams Central 44, St. Paul 27
Adams Central; 12; 14; 6; 12-44
St. Paul; 0; 12; 8; 7-27
ADAMS CENTRAL-Dierks 6, Propp 2, Trausch 3, Collins 1, Johnson 4, Shestak 4, Janzen 10, Teichmeier 14.
State scores
Alma 75, Southwest 52
Blair 70, Schuyler 17
Central City 54, Minden 50
Douglas County West 44, Arlington 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Elkhorn Valley 40
Grand Island Northwest 49, Malcolm 48
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Ord 37
Holdrege 65, Sandy Creek 37
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 52, Ponca 40
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Columbus Lakeview 51
Loomis 60, Cambridge 40
Omaha Westside 66, Millard South 51
Yutan 37, Fort Calhoun 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hay Springs vs. Hemingford, ccd.
Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.
Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.
Summerland vs. Stuart, ppd.
Girls
At St. Paul
Adams Central 60, St. Paul 23
Adams Central; 17; 15; 19; 9-60
St. Paul; 2; 6; 9; 6-23
ADAMS CENTRAL - Ka. Kimberly 7, L. Lancaster 6, Weichman 2, Nienhueser 2, M. Scott 19, K. Lancaster 6, L. Scott 12, Gooden 6.
ST. PAUL - Mudloff 11, Kelley 8, Wegner 4.
At Central City
Minden 74, Central City 37
Minden; 20; 20; 20; 14-74
Central City; 13; 6; 9; 9-37
MINDEN-No scoring available.
CENTRAL CITY-Burbach 4, Westman 4, Sadler 10, Brandes 2, Fousek 3, Botsch 4, Buhlke 4, Schindler 6.
At Deshler
Deshler 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 30
Don.-Trumbull; 2; 7; 11; 10-30
Deshler; 5; 18; 2; 17-42
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL-Olson 5, Sadd 7, Richter 11, Greathouse 4.
DESHLER-Scoring not available.
At Giltner
Neb. Lutheran 42, Giltner 29
Neb. Lutheran; 17; 13; 10; 2-42
Giltner; 6; 2; 13; 8-29
NEB. LUTHERAN-Malchow 9, Williamson 10, Otte 7, Hueske 9, Endorf 2, Schwab 5.
GILTNER-Reeseon 5, A. Wilson 8, Wiles 4, K. Wilson 9, Eastman 3.
At Greeley
Centura 64, Central Valley 26
Centura; 14; 16; 19; 15-64
Central Valley; 8; 3; 11; 4-26
CENTURA-No scoring available.
CENTRAL VALLEY-Engel 4, Shepard 2, Oakley 7, Wadas 2, Cargill 2, Johnson 6, Holley 3.
At Ravenna
Ravenna 43, Kearney Catholic 36
Kearney Catholic; 18; 7; 6; 5-36
Ravenna; 5; 16; 11; 11-43
KEARNEY CATHOLIC-Keim 2, Mandernach 9, Kruse 2, Dzingle 2, Carnes 8, Marker 3, Squiers 10.
RAVENNA-Sklenar 25, A. Wick 2, Fiddelke 6, McKeon 4, Ke. Hurt 6.
State scores
Alma 58, Southwest 52
Amherst 64, Arcadia-Loup City 21
Arlington 50, Douglas County West 41
Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Walthill 27
Beatrice 57, Platteview 55, 3OT
Bishop Neumann 55, Aquinas 19
Blair 51, Schuyler 8
Boone Central 54, Twin River 29
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Sutton 38
Cambridge 46, Loomis 38
Centennial 37, Fairbury 14
Centura 64, Central Valley 26
Clarkson/Leigh 52, David City 37
Columbus Lakeview 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39
Columbus Scotus 61, Omaha Concordia 29
Crawford def. Minatare, forfeit
Creighton 32, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 28
Crofton 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 25
Deshler 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 30
Diller-Odell 55, Johnson-Brock 47
Dorchester 49, Harvard 13
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Elkhorn Valley 40
Falls City 33, Southern 28
Freeman 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48
Fullerton 30, Riverside 29
Hampton 63, Elba 22
Hartington-Newcastle 54, Tri County Northeast 27
Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Ord 36
Holdrege 52, Sandy Creek 35
Homer 38, Wynot 37
Howells/Dodge 49, West Point-Beemer 45
Kearney Catholic 43, Ravenna 36
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 51, Cedar Bluffs 37
Malcolm 50, Grand Island Northwest 30
McCool Junction 71, Heartland Lutheran 12
Millard North 65, Millard West 39
Millard South 74, Omaha Westside 46
Minden 74, Central City 37
Nebraska Lutheran 42, Giltner 29
Oakland-Craig 58, Winnebago 13
Omaha Bryan 71, Bellevue East 48
Omaha North 52, Elkhorn South 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic 76, South Sioux City 30
Overton 58, Anselmo-Merna 30
Pender 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41
Pierce 68, O'Neill 33
Plainview 49, Madison 24
Ponca 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 21
Shelby/Rising City 36, Heartland 22
Silver Lake 41, Gibbon 18
St. Mary's 65, Neligh-Oakdale 19
Superior 42, Blue Hill 30
West Holt 52, CWC 16
Wilcox-Hildreth 39, Red Cloud 16
Winside 58, St. Edward 11
York 38, Elkhorn 32
Yutan 58, Fort Calhoun 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hay Springs vs. Hemingford, ccd.
Maxwell vs. Brady, ppd.
McCook vs. Cozad, ppd.
Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.
Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.
South Loup vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ppd.
Summerland vs. Stuart, ppd.