Area boys scores
Aurora 49, Omaha Concordia 35
Elkhorn 65, Hastings 45
State boys scores
Archbishop Bergan 63, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52
Ashland-Greenwood 36, Pierce 26
Cedar Catholic 65, Elkhorn Valley 60
Chase County 72, Cambridge 45
Creighton Preparatory School 40, Rockhurst, MO 37
Elmwood-Murdock 64, Cornerstone Christian 40
Fremont 65, Lincoln Pius X 60
Hay Springs 49, Crawford 40
Humphrey St. Francis 59, Nebraska Lutheran 47
Kearney 59, Columbus 27
Kenesaw 44, Bertrand 34
Kimball 85, Minatare 45
Lincoln High 83, Omaha Northwest 41
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Syracuse 35
Lincoln North Star 87, Omaha South 49
Lincoln Northeast 50, Omaha North 48
Lincoln Southwest 52, Millard South 45
Loomis 64, Brady 41
Malcolm 65, Centennial 60
Millard North 52, Papillion-LaVista South 51
North Central 66, CWC 38
Omaha Bryan 53, Omaha Benson 44
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 39, Blair 33
Omaha Skutt Catholic 88, Ralston 61
Omaha Westview 61, Omaha Burke 47
Parkview Christian 86, Omaha Christian Academy 36
Sidney 56, Holdrege 43
Wahoo 58, North Platte 51
Wisner-Pilger 33, Arlington 29
State girls scores
Bellevue West 62, Lincoln Southeast 58
Bertrand 31, Kenesaw 25
Elmwood-Murdock 61, Cornerstone Christian 20
Hay Springs 59, Crawford 26
Kearney 46, Columbus 43 (OT)
Lincoln High 80, Omaha Northwest 40
Lincoln North Star 43, Omaha South 27
Lincoln Northeast 51, Omaha North 42
Lincoln Pius X 77, Fremont 37
Millard North 71, Papillion-LaVista South 39
Millard South 69, Lincoln Southwest 42
North Central 50, CWC 33
Omaha Central 78, Norfolk 42
Omaha Westview 46, Omaha Burke 38
Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Christian Academy 21
Santee 81, St. Francis Indian, SD 51
Sidney 50, Holdrege 27
Freshmen
Boys
At Grand Island
First game
Aurora; 0; 4; 8; 7–19
Grand Island CC; 9; 10; 10; 9–38
GRAND ISLAND CC scorers–Ewhers 3, Haney 11, Urbanski 5, Stava 5, Kelly 4, Mehring 10.
Second game
Northwest; 5; 7; 7; 7–26
Grand Island CC (8-1); 11; 9; 8; 8–36
NORTHWEST–D. Martin 4, Kraeser 2, L. Martin 6, Lornelius 4, Ruether 6, Ruiz 1, Suttles 3.
GRAND ISLAND CC–Alberts 3, Kelly 3, Stava 2, Ewhers 3, Haney 13, Mehring 4, Urbanski 8.