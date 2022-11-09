Benefit Saturday for retired law enforcement officer

A benefit will be held Saturday for Pilo Casarez, a retired corrections officer and employee of the Hall County Sheriff's Department.

Casarez, 70, was diagnosed Sept. 27 with stage 4 lung cancer. He served 27 years in various law enforcement positions, including working courthouse security.

He has started chemo and radiation.

"Along with the diagnosis comes medical expenses and other costs," says a fundraiser flier. "This is why we are doing everything we can to help him get through this."

Casarez and his late wife, Nancy, raised six children. He has 21 grandchildren and four step-grandkids.

"Pilo is a very loving and caring person," says the flier. "He would do anything for anybody. Pilo is thankfully able to stay in his home with the help of his loving family."

The benefit runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at GI Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine St. Items are needed for a silent auction.

A meal will be served for $5 a plate. Baked items will also be sold.

"We appreciate anything that can be donated and greatly appreciate any support to help support Pilo in this difficult time," the flier says.

For information, call Jessica Brandenberg at 308-383-2114 or Tina Goerl at 308-383-1887.