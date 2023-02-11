Beta Capo Song made his first appearance at Fonner Park on Feb. 22, 2019.

It proved to be rather memorable, but in a bad way.

Beta Capo Song crossed the wire first in the four-furlong race, but unfortunately for owner/trainer Mark Hibdon he was disqualified, although Hibdon doesn’t remember exactly what happened in that race.

But Hibdon knows what happened Saturday in Beta Capo Song's first outing of the season. The 11-year-old Texas-bred son of Beta Capo and Unforgettable Song found his way back in the winner's circle again.

Beta Capo Song led much of the four-furlong race for $5,000 claimers, but faced a strong challenge from Giant Gamble down the stretch. They appeared to be even for a bit, but Beta Capo Song inched ahead in the closing yards to win by a neck in 47.2 seconds.

"I don't know if he'd been on the outside and the other had been on the inside, it might have been a different story," Hibdon said. "It was close."

Win or lose, Hibdon knows he'll get a strong effort from Beta Capo Song every time. He now has 21 wins in 78 career starts. That includes 10 wins in 22 starts at Fonner Park.

"It's always fun to run him," Hibdon said. "He loves his job. When I came out, (clerk of scales Don Frazier) said, 'Man that horse loves his job.'

"Some people say, "Why you running that old horse?' I don't know what he'd do if he didn't get to run. He loves what he's doing."

Hibdon certainly admires horses like Beta Capo Song and Giant Gamble, who is trained by Larry Donlin, Jr., and is also 11 years old. So is Southern Mojo, who also ran in that same race Saturday, trained by Gilbert Ecoffey.

"All three of those horses are 11 years old," Hibdon said. "We wish we could put that big heart they all three have and put in some of our more talented horses. Then we'd have something."

Hibdon bought Beta Capo Song for just $1,000 about five years ago. He brought him to Grand Island and discovered how much he likes the track and the four-furlong distance.

"He made me look good," Hibdon said.

Beta Capo Song has become a sprint specialist in his later years. Hibdon is careful with him, and won't run him in any longer races.

But that doesn't mean Hibdon absolutely won't wheel him right back in another four-furlong race next weekend at Fonner Park.

"We just let him tell us when he's ready," Hibdon said. "He may be kicking the stalls down tomorrow and we'll run him next week, but I doubt it. He's healthy, he's sound and he just loves what he does."

It's not hard to see why Beta Capo Song is a favorite in the Hibdon barn. They also have a special nickname for him.

"We don't call him Beta Capo Song," Hibdon said. "We call him 'the Champion.' That's his name around the barn."

Hoofp000r0ints

— Isai Gonzalez, last year's leading trainer at Fonner, and last year's leading jockey Kevin Roman were back in the winner's circle together Saturday.

Three times to be exact.

Lot'sa Silver won in the first, O'L Red in the second and Tough Company in the third.

Roman later rode Paisano Jim to a win for trainer David C. Anderson in the sixth race.

-- Jockey Armando Martinez and wife/trainer Kelli Martinez came up with two wins. The duo combined to w[n on R One Wine in the fifth and again on Drink in the seventh.

-- After winning with Beta Capo Song, Hibdon and jockey Roberto Morales later teamed up for their second win of the day with Lot to Learn in the ninth.

— Sunday racing starts at 1:30 p.m. with six races on the card.

Fonner Park Results

Saturday

POST TIME: 01:30 p.m.

First Race, Purse $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

5, Lot'sa Silver, K. Roman; $5.60; $4.40; $2.40

2, Wandas Cafe, J. Medina; ; $5.20;$3.80

3, Dixie Trixie, A. Martinez; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 0:50.20

Exacta (5-2), $33.80. Trifecta (5-2-3), $50.20

Second Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

2, O'L Red, K. Roman; $4.40; $2.60; $2.40

6, Expect Royal, R. Morales; ; $4.00; $3.00

3, Fly First Class, A. Martinez; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 0:47.80

Daily Double (5-2), $8.40. Exacta (2-6), $25.40. Superfecta (2-6-3-5), $16.44. Trifecta (2-6-3), $34.30.

Third Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, Tough Company, K. Roman; $5.00; $3.20; $2.80

3, Prairie Squall, R. Morales; ; $5.20; $3.20

5, Caesartheruler, D. Cardoso; ; ; $3.40

Race Time: 1:15.60

Exacta (1-3), $17.00; Superfecta (1-3-5-4), $9.57. Trifecta (1-3-5), $23.20.

Fourth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

2, Beta Capo Song, R. Morales; $6.00; $2.80; $2.40

5, Giant Gamble, A. Martinez; ; $2.40; $2.20

6, Three Time Charmer, Z. Ziegler; ; ; $3.60

Race Time: 0:47.40

Exacta (2-5), $15.80; Superfecta (2-5-6-1), $16.09. Trifecta (2-5-6), $41.70. Pic 3 (2-1-2), $10.80. Pic 4 (5-2-1-2), $23.80

Fifth Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

5, R One Wine; A. Martinez; $3.20; $2.20; $2.10

6, Presley's Artwork, J. Medina; ; $3.00; $2.10

4, Dolly Dimple, N. Haar; ; ; $2.20

Late Scratches: Fabulosity

Race Time: 0:47

Exacta (5-6), $9.40

Sixth Race, Purse $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

3, Paisano Jim, K. Roman; $5.20; $3.00; $2.60

6, Ber Mis Boy, S. Bethke; ; $3.40; $2.80

1, Luckwouldhaveit, N. Haar; ; ; $5.60

Late Scratches: Littlebit Don

Race Time: 0:47.60

Exacta (3-6), $12.00. Superfecta (3-6-1-5), $29.49. Trifecta (3-6-1), $25.20

Seventh Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

2, Drink, A. Martinez; $8.20; $3.80; $2.40

7, Awesome Family, A. Ramos; ; $5.20; $3.40

1, Hot Artie, R. Morales; ; ; $3.60

Late Scratches: Inspeightofthedog

Race Time: 1:14.80

Exacta (2-7), $64.20. Superfecta (2-7-1-4), $50.91. Trifecta (2-7-1), $214.60. Pic 3 (2/5-3/7-2), $17.70

Eighth Race, Purse $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, Old Trafford, N. Haar; $17.20; $8.60; $6.20

5, Larch, J. Medina; ; $4.00; $3.00

1, Gold Note, A. Ramos; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 1:15.20

Exacta (4-5), $96.60. Trifecta (4-5-1), $107.40

Ninth Race, Purse $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

5, Love to Learn, R. Morales; $11.60; $5.20; $3.00

4, Saber Queen, K. Roman; ; $4.00; $3.00

7, G Kate, J. Medina; ; ; $2.60

Late Scratches: Manhattan Legacy

Race Time: 0:47.40

Exacta (5-4), $36.20. Superfecta (5-4-7-2), $45.96. Trifecta (5-4-7), $70.90

Tenth Race, Purse $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Reach the Circle, J. Medina; $46.00; $20.40; $5.40

8, Cold Snack Thirty, R. Morales; ; $5.40; $3.00

2, Preacher, C. Fletcher; ; ; $2.10

Race Time: 0:47

Daily Double (5-1), $536.80. Exacta (1-8), $231.00. Omni (1-2), $31.40; Omni (1-8), $90.80. Omni (2-8), $6.20. Superfecta (1-8-2-4), $74.89. Trifecta (1-8-2), $439.90. Pic 3 (4-5-1), $68.20. Pic 4 (2-4-5-1), $1,907.60. (3/7-2-4-5-1), $5,000.00