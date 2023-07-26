INDIANAPOLIS — Sitting in a beige lunchroom of Lucas Oil Stadium, Gary Danielson was a man caught between what used to be and what’s still to come.

CBS’ lead football analyst leaned forward to explain that, for all he’d missed in 17 years away from calling Big Ten games, the league’s football fundamentals hadn’t changed much.

“It’s still a two-team conference,” said Danielson, a former Purdue quarterback. Ohio State and Michigan — winners of the last six league titles — still rule the roost.

But today’s perception of the league? Much different.

“They were considered the top conference at that time, they had the key game, they had the most national recognition at that time,” Danielson said. “That’s shifted, no doubt.”

Still a two-team league. No longer as the best league on the field. The SEC snatched that title, said Danielson who, calling SEC games for 16 seasons, would know.

And off the field, the Big Ten is no longer seen as the league solely possessing the moral high ground. Not after yet another football scandal at Northwestern and potentially one at Minnesota after a Front Office Sports expose dropped Wednesday afternoon.

Indeed, day one of the Big Ten’s annual media event — Matt Rhule, Trev Alberts and Nebraska players arrive Thursday — barely lingered on high ideals and academics.

The letters “USC” and “NIL” were more prominent than “GPA.” The league’s soon-to-start-but-still-not-done TV deal took center stage. CBS’ talent, including Danielson, held a media breakfast. NBC’s talent sat at media podiums in the afternoon. All of them spent time at the main dais introducing league coaches, trotting out non-workshopped quips for a reporter audience hunched over laptops.

That idea came from Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, hired three months ago to replace Kevin Warren. He spent far less time on Northwestern’s hazing scandal — Petitti passed the responsibility for that matter onto the school itself — and far more time making a subtle case against the rise of collectives. A case so subtle, in fact, he didn’t use the word.

“Because there’s been lack of enforcement around traditional things like inducements to play,” Petitti said, “we’re seeing money in different places that’s away from our member institutions.”

Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman offered a blunter assessment.

“I think the term I’d use is calling a spade a spade,’” Whitman said. “Let’s refer to what things are. I think we’ve developed this because this is the only way the system permits these kinds of transactions to occur. Ultimately I’d like to see us rework the system.”

Reform in the face of rapid change. A look forward to a future that includes, come 2024, USC and UCLA, an addition that Danielson considered far more surprising, and radical, than Oklahoma and Texas’ journey to the SEC.

In fact, Danielson hopes what can change the Big Ten — and make it more like the league’s he’s been covering — is the arrival of USC to challenge the Wolverines and Buckeyes. The Big Ten’s “two-team league” status remains a “hurdle” to the league taking off.

“Penn State needs to do a little bit better,” Danielson said.

Penn State — one of the few football field stories of day one — intends to do a little better in 2023. The defending Rose Bowl champion, whose win over Utah replayed on TVs at breakfast, brings back more depth along both lines and star running back Nicholas Singleton. PSU is also 2-8 over the last five seasons against Michigan and Ohio State.

“We’re obviously aware, we study best practice,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “We’re aware what Michigan’s doing. We’re aware of what Ohio State’s doing. We study those programs too. But ultimately, it’s about us.”

A month from the season, turning inward is a natural inclination. And Northwestern interim head coach David Braun sure did it, reading his 1,200-word opening statement at a snail’s pace, focused far more on the team’s readiness for play than the scandal rocking the program.

“At the end of the day — and one of the first things that we did as a staff in the last couple days — was having an opportunity to sit down and have an honest conversation about how we’re going to win football games at Northwestern this year,” Braun said.

In a sport and league full of news and churn — between what was and what’s still to come — every team tasked with playing games will devote energy to winning them, even if the circumstances change constantly.

“Everybody wants to talk their views on NIL and the transfer portal,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “I think, as a head coach now going into my 15th year, I’ve just learned to embrace and really handle change and the nuances and adjust.

“You can’t complain, and I always say this as a coach: On game day, you just give me the rules and who we’re going to play, and I’ll play the game.”