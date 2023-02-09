A bill that would limit who in Nebraska can use automatic license plate readers — and clear up confusion about whether data captured from plate readers can be used in court proceedings — faced opposition from the ACLU of Nebraska over privacy concerns at a Wednesday hearing.

Introduced by State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, Legislative Bill 777 would make minor changes to Nebraska's Automatic License Plate Reader Privacy Act, the law that governs the use of the controversial devices.

Singed into law in 2018, the privacy act limits how long law enforcement can retain images captured by the plate readers, which take photos of all passing license plates, store the data for up to six months and have been touted by police as a game-changing crime-solving tool.

The readers only capture still images of license plates, which are then stored by a third-party contractor for six months under Nebraska law. Police can flag images of specific plates as investigatory to prevent them from being erased after the 180-day time frame.

But five years after the act became law, what is and isn't allowed by the act remains confusing to the law enforcement agencies who operate the readers, which are in use by six agencies across the state.

"I've read through it and I've ran this (plate reader system) for five years, and I still don't know what it means," Lancaster County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Mayo said last year. "I've had attorneys from the state, from federal entities, from our office — everyone look at it and go, 'This is nonsensical. We don't know what it means.' "

Among the Sheriff Office's qualms with the privacy act is language that, they say, prohibits officers from disclosing the use of the plate readers in criminal investigations or in court settings.

That interpretation, which has been contested by the ACLU, has kept deputies from mentioning the use of plate readers in arrest affidavits to be used in prosecutions, leaving no public record linking the use of plate readers to specific arrests.

Bostar's bill would change that, adding language to the privacy act that would allow plate data and evidence derived from license plate readers to be used court proceedings.

The proposal, which is supported by the Omaha Police Officer's Association, also includes measures meant to prevent police from abusing plate reader data.

When law enforcement officers manually search for a license plate — not previously flagged as under investigation — they already have to document a reason for the search.

Under Bostar's proposed amendment, such manual entries would be recorded in a digital log and audited at least once a year.

The proposal would also make intentional violations of the act a felony.

And the bill would limit who can operate license plate readers to only law enforcement agencies — eliminating a line in current state law that allows for private companies to use the readers for parking enforcement in garages or lots.

Nathan Janulewicz, a legislative aide who introduced the bill on Bostar's behalf at a judiciary committee hearing Wednesday afternoon, said the proposal would "improve transparency and accountability for our criminal justice system."

But Spike Eickholt, a lawyer and lobbyist who opposed Bostar's bill Wednesday on behalf of the ACLU of Nebraska and the state Criminal Defense Attorneys Association, said the bill would let law enforcement use the readers "whenever ... however they want."

"This is mass surveillance operated by law enforcement with the tech companies," he said.

Eickholt pointed to language in the contracts that the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Kearney Police Department have with plate reader providers that give ownership of the data captured to the tech companies.

All six agencies that use plate readers partner either with Flock Safety or Vigilant Solutions, a software developer owned by Motorola.

The ACLU of Nebraska twice testified in support of the Automatic License Plate Reader Privacy Act that now governs the use of plate readers in Nebraska, but has since emerged as a leading voice against the expanded use of plate readers while acknowledging they're an effective crime-solving tool.

"Admittedly, these things have value," Eickholt said, only minutes after the vice president of the Omaha Police Officers Association testified that Douglas County's plate readers had helped police solve three homicides in the last six months.

Still, Eickholt has previously called for a reduction in how long police agencies are allowed to retain plate data and for the implementation of "some kind of control over what these (tech) companies do with the data they collect."

And though Bostar's proposal is meant to promote transparency by explicitly allowing law enforcement to mention the plate readers in court proceedings, Eickholt maintained after Wednesday's hearing that police are already allowed to do that under the Automatic License Plate Reader Privacy Act — they're simply misinterpreting the law.

"I don't think it's proper to reward cops for either their deliberate disagreement with the law or their deliberate misunderstanding of the law," he said.

"That's not an ... argument for us to just say, 'Oh, OK, well we'll just make it easier for you and we'll swipe away all these compromised agreements that we had just a few years ago.' "