BALDWIN — To Anthony and McKenzie (Marshall) Baldwin of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 22, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Melanie Marshall and Terry Bates, both of Grand Island, Steve Marshall and Carrie Cox, both of North Platte, and Sharyl Baldwin of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Great-grandparents are John and Pam Burke and Cynthia Stroud, all of North Platte, and Charlotte Baldwin of Lincoln.