STAPLES — To Trey Staples and Sahara Tennant of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 18, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Stacey Cooper and Sean Tennant, both of Grand Island, and Kimberly Staples of Buffalo, N.Y. Great-grandparents are Pat Cooper and Wayne Tennant, both of Grand Island, and Napoleon Staples, of Washington, D.C.
BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS
