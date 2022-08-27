 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • 0

STAPLES — To Trey Staples and Sahara Tennant of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 18, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Stacey Cooper and Sean Tennant, both of Grand Island, and Kimberly Staples of Buffalo, N.Y. Great-grandparents are Pat Cooper and Wayne Tennant, both of Grand Island, and Napoleon Staples, of Washington, D.C.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts