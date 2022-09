BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

WAGONER — To William and Mallory (Lonergan) Wagoner of Omaha, a daughter born Sept. 2, 2022, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Grandparents are Pat and Nancy Lonergan and Jim and Georgiene Wagoner, all of Grand Island.

FAIMON — To Kelly and Kassie (Starkey) Faimon of Campbell, a son born Aug. 29, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Michael Starkey of Cushing, Tammy Heusinkvelt of Bladen and Russel and Donna Faimon of Lawrence. Great-grandparents are Carolyn and Ray Mazour of Blue Hill, Dick and Ruth Herbek of Hastings, Robert and Becky Starkey of Palmer, Wandy and Jerry Johnson of Doniphan, and Maxine and Todd White and Calvin and Shawna Heusinkvelt, all of Grand Island.