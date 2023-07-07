FRANCO— To Jovani Franco and Angelica Escobedo of Grand Island, a daughter born June 29, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis.

BROWN— To Tyler and Bailey (Carr) Brown of Wood River, a son born June 23, 2023, at Henderson Health Care in Henderson. Grandparents are Tim and Tony Carr and Bob and Connie Brown. Great-grandparents are Tommy and Anita Carr, Henrietta Allen, Charlotte Harders and Jerry and Mariah Brown.

THORNTON— To Alexander J. Thornton and Jessica Carmichael of Hordville, a son born June 24, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Randy and Ronda Carmichael of Central City and Robert and Lucinda Thornton of Hordville. Great-grandparents are Barbara Paup of Central City, Margaret Thornton of Polk and Lavon Pullins of Grand Island.