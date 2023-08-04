SLATTERY— To William and Janessa (Whitaker) Slattery of Grand Island, a daughter born July 24, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Beth Whitaker of Lincoln and Tim and Patty Slattery of Grand Island. Great-grandparent is Cora Whelan of Lincoln.

PESEK— To Roger and Daesha (Burbach) Pesek of Hastings, a daughter born July 22, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Don and Deena Burbach of Hastings and Lou and Sue Pesek of Hordville. Great-grandparents are Darla McAllister of Hastings and Elajayne Amos of Sargent.