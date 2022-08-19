 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birth Announcements

  • 0

CABRERA — To Harlon Cabrera Mejia and Leticia Bauer of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

JOSEPH — To Derrick and Kristin (Gewecke) Joseph of Palmer, a daughter born Aug. 2, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Ken and Kim Gewecke of Kearney and Matt and Lorie Joseph of Palmer.

OLTMAN — To Richard and Kayla (Baker) Oltman of St. Libory, a son born Aug. 2, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

WELNIAK — To Benjamin and Courtney (Cave) Welniak of Ord, a daughter born Aug. 11, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mike and Lori Cave of Silver Creek and Rick and Janene Welniak of Ord. Great-grandparents are Dale Quick of Hordville, Betty Cave of Silver Creek, Betty and Harry Dubas of Ord and Judi Hromas of Seward.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 softball players to watch

2022 softball players to watch

With the 2022 softball season fastly approaching, there’s a few names fans should be on the lookout for. Some may be quite familiar.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts