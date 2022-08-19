Birth Announcements

CABRERA — To Harlon Cabrera Mejia and Leticia Bauer of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

JOSEPH — To Derrick and Kristin (Gewecke) Joseph of Palmer, a daughter born Aug. 2, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Ken and Kim Gewecke of Kearney and Matt and Lorie Joseph of Palmer.

OLTMAN — To Richard and Kayla (Baker) Oltman of St. Libory, a son born Aug. 2, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

WELNIAK — To Benjamin and Courtney (Cave) Welniak of Ord, a daughter born Aug. 11, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mike and Lori Cave of Silver Creek and Rick and Janene Welniak of Ord. Great-grandparents are Dale Quick of Hordville, Betty Cave of Silver Creek, Betty and Harry Dubas of Ord and Judi Hromas of Seward.