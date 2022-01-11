Births 1-11

NELSON — To Shawna Nelson and James Zeleski of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 3, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Michele and Larry Nelson of Grand Island.
DVORAK — To Michael Dvorak and Jessica Bratka of Loup City, a son born Jan. 3, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Lex and Patti Bratka of Burwell, Ila Dvorak of Aurora and Terry Dvoark of Grand Island. Great-grandparent is Judy Platt of Grand Island.
WERNER — To George and Katelyn (Shriver) Werner of Hastings, a son born Jan. 3, 3022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.