Births 1-11
NELSON — To Shawna Nelson and James Zeleski of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 3, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Michele and Larry Nelson of Grand Island.

DVORAK — To Michael Dvorak and Jessica Bratka of Loup City, a son born Jan. 3, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Lex and Patti Bratka of Burwell, Ila Dvorak of Aurora and Terry Dvoark of Grand Island. Great-grandparent is Judy Platt of Grand Island.

WERNER — To George and Katelyn (Shriver) Werner of Hastings, a son born Jan. 3, 3022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

