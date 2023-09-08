A Blair teen was charged this week with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a June crash that killed an Omaha woman.

Prosecutors filed one count of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide against 17-year-old Laik Young on Wednesday, nearly three months after the crash that killed 38-year-old Kasia Richardson.

According to an Omaha police booking report for Young, the crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on June 20 near Hefflinger Park in west Omaha. Young was driving westbound on West Maple Road in a Chevrolet Suburban.

Richardson was driving her Ford Fusion eastbound on West Maple Road and tried to turn left onto Emmet Street. Richardson turned in front of Young's vehicle, causing the Suburban to crash into the passenger side of her vehicle.

Investigators found that Young was traveling 73 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

If convicted, Young faces up to one year in jail and $1,000 fine.