Liederkranz had a busy weekend.

The club celebrated recent renovations to its annex with ribbon cutting at the facility, 403 W. First St., on Saturday, April 22. The club hosted its Bockfest afterward.

Liederkranz was built as an arts and social club by German settlers in 1870 and is currently is a German heritage nonprofit club and event space that can be rented out.

“It’s been a great space,” said Ryan Rozendal, president of the Liederkranz Board of Trustees. “It’s had thousands and thousands of events and wonderful hours of enjoyment for people in the community.”

The building was remodeled in 1963 and 1969, where one of the most prominent changes was bricking over the windows in multiple rooms, including the annex. Randy Iverson, a member of Liederkranz, noted that the annex felt very uninviting due to the dark paneling, 10-foot high ceilings and the lack of windows.

“Use of this annex room slowly went down throughout the years,” said Iverson. “It did occasionally get used as a food service area for weddings, wedding rehearsals, makeshift dressing rooms, it was sad that it was no longer being utilized by members or guests as originally planned.”

Recently, Liederkranz has renovated the annex — work that included adding new windows, a new stairwell entrance door, a bridal dressing room and green room, along with renovations of the existing bar and more.

Project Manager Tom Ziller said that it has been a great project to work on.

“I’ve enjoyed working with these old buildings,” said Ziller. “I got my start in old buildings and I’ve never really gotten all the new construction.”

Liederkranz hopes the restored annex will not only enhance its appeal as a wedding event space, but also offer an alternative smaller venue within its own facility to its larger dance hall and stage.

The ribbon cutting ceremony began at 2 p.m., with speeches from Rozendal, Iverson, Tom Ziller and Club Manager Ashley Siewert. Iverson and Ziller had the honor of cutting the ribbon in celebration.

As part of the renovation and ribbon cutting, Liederkranz will rename the annex to the “Die Ziegelhalle,” which means the “Brick Hall” in German.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees were able to attend the Bockfest celebration at 3 p.m. Originally, Bockfest was created by the Hudepohl-Schoenling Brewing Company of Ohio to celebrate the brewery's introduction of Christian Moerlein Bock beer after prohibition.

Rozendal said that Bockfest is a northern German religious tradition, as it is meant to be the last party before Lent. However, Liederkranz pushed Bockfest back due to the weather, as they like to have the party in the courtyard.

“The club has always put on Bockfest,” said Rozendal “Because that is a northern tradition.”

Bock beer is traditionally brewed for special occasions, though it is historically associated with the springtime and the religious festivals of Lent and Easter. Bock beer is also associated with the tradition of beer poking, when a metal stick that is heated to around 600°C and dunked into the beer, caramelizing malt sugars in the beer.

Liederkranz Bockfest attendees were able to buy a mug of beer then get it poked with fire. A variety of food was also available to all attendees, such as chicken and pretzels.

There were lawn games set up in the courtyard for people who wanted to play. The floor was also open to dancing, with a performance for the Polka Police, a polka band.

“We wanna get to dance,” said Anna Long. “Get to have good beer, good food, and expose the kids to that rich tradition.”