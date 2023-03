BPO Does, Drove No. 147, will host a prom and wedding dress style show on Saturday, March 11.

The event is open to the public and begins at 10:30 a.m. at Elks Lodge No. 604, 631 S. Locust.

Olive & Grace Bridal, located in downtown Grand Island, will provide the gowns.

The cost is $10 per person with proceeds being used for the club’s charities. Lunch will be included.

To help the group with a meal count, reservations are requested by Thursday, March 9; call 308-382-8014.