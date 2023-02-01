Bravo: 'The History of Arts and Culture in Kearney'

KEARNEY – Chuck Peek, one of the founders of the website Kearney Creates, sees endless opportunities for people to contribute to the all volunteer project.

“We all have stories,” he said. “We hope that people who have never been to the site will become interested and will want to return often. We also hope that they will realize that everybody who has been in Kearney for awhile could become a contributor to the site.”

Peek recently gave a talk at the Kearney Women’s Club.

“I mentioned that we didn’t know much about the 1733 Ballroom,” he said. “Many of the women said, ‘Oh, we used to dance out there.’ And yet, I still haven’t received a single photo – which I’m sure people took of them dancing at the ballroom. What we really hope to do is to get the community feeding information into the site.”

Peek will talk more about the website he helped originate during a program, “The History of Arts and Culture in Kearney,” at noon on Wednesday at Kearney Public Library. Part of the Brown Bag Lecture Series presented by the library and the History Department of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the free program will highlight some of the stories that have helped to make central Nebraska a culturally rich place to live.

“If you look at sites like ‘You Know You’re From Kearney When,’ or things like that, you get little historical notes but very few of them have to do with the rich history of the arts in town,” Peek said. “They’ll have to do with locations or whether you remember what building was there or historical things like the presence of the air base, but they don’t really get into this long history we have in all of the arts, from the very beginning, of people active in the arts.”

The website, KearneyCreates.com, chronicles the teaching of the arts, practicing the arts, visiting performers and current performances. Peek began the project with the idea of creating a one time exhibition or book. That idea changed into a dynamic website, something that continually grows.

On the website, Peek writes, “Kearney Creates website encourages us to reflect on our community and its culture – how we got here and where we’re going, the community’s past and present, our work and recreation, early pioneer exploration and today’s technological advances.”

Nathan Tye, assistant history professor at UNK who specializes in Nebraska history, will join Peek during the live presentation on Wednesday. Tye serves as the archivist/historian for Kearney Creates.

Beyond the merely curious, Peek believes that Kearney Creates can serve additional needs.

“This is a valuable site to use when the town is entertaining the idea of inviting a business to move here,” he said. “That business wants to know about the cultural and entertainment options in Kearney. This is a wonderful way to show them what is present here. My friend Mark Foradori likes to say, ‘Businesses build an economy; the arts and culture build a community.’ I love that phrase because I think that’s about right.”

Peek taught English at the University of Nebraska at Kearney before retiring. The poet and ordained Episcopal priest serves as editor-in-chief of the Kearney Creates project.

He acknowledges the overwhelming task of documenting the arts in Kearney.

“We recognize that it’s going to get massive enough that someday we hope the city itself will be interested in taking over the operation,” Peek said. “We feel that Kearney Creates is a great benefit to the city. We’re thinking that maybe this sesquicentennial year will be the year for the city to take it over.”

Peek often gives a presentation about Kearney Creates to area groups. While talking with members of the Kearney Noon Rotary Club, he mentioned a place on the UNK campus.

“I said, for instance, something we don’t know a lot about is the carillon on campus,” Peek noted. “Afterwards a guy came up to me. I knew I should have recognized him, but I didn’t. All of the sudden he said, ‘I think I can help you with that. I’m Jeff Hinrichs and I was the architect.’ And Jeff had kept maybe a couple hundred photos of the process. He shared them with us so that we could put up something about the carillon.”

The website can also serve as a way for former residents to keep up with the changes in the cultural and artistic landscape of Kearney.

“The Merryman Performing Arts Center is an interesting case,” Peek said. “It’s not only a center for performances, they try to support all the arts. They’re going to be putting in a new hanging sculpture in April and we’ll have that on our website, too. And that affirms what the Merryman is doing as a cultural institution in Kearney.”

Peek invites interested parties to visit KearneyCreates.com before attending his lecture on Wednesday to keep abreast of the arts and culture in the area.

“They’ll always see new things,” he said. “We just brought Jean Jacobson, who works at the Museum of Nebraska Art, onto our board. The next thing I heard is that she has an article about her husband, Jake. Jake is a well known ceramic artist. That article will go on the site within a week. We’re really eager to take what we get and turn it into a good article. Some of them are more factual and others are more anecdotal – but this is a way to give exposure to all of the arts and all of their forms. There is an audience for this here. It’s not just the performers, it’s also for the people to enjoy and cultivate and sponsor it.”