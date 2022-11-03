Brewer says he sees no quit in Ukraine despite rising death toll

The underdogs are fighting with determination and valor and may ultimately win this battle defending their homeland in Ukraine, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said Wednesday in a cellphone call he initiated after returning from a day of humanitarian missions to small towns and the countryside.

Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel who was seriously wounded in Afghanistan, said Russian casualties are mounting and he sees absolutely no quit in Ukrainians despite the rising death toll and the destruction that have ravaged their land.

“I think the Ukrainians will ultimately prevail,” he said.

Russian soldiers and missiles are “mass murdering the people” of Ukraine, he said, “but Ukrainians know their world will never be the same” if they don’t resist and ultimately defeat the invaders.

“And had they not made such a stand,” Brewer said, “we’d be putting Americans in body bags.”

With military assistance from the United States and NATO countries, the Ukrainian people are defending their own land, he said.

Brewer had just returned from a daylong trip that included attending to mass graves in the countryside, part of a humanitarian mission that also provides Ukrainians with small stoves and tiny pre-fab homes to keep them warm this winter, along with food and e-Bibles.

“Something big is brewing; I’ve never seen it like this,” he emailed along the way back.

“I’m trapped in a convoy of hundreds of military vehicles headed for the battle at Kherson,” he added later. “Never, even in the American Army, have I seen convoys of vehicles that long.”

Kherson provides vital access to the Black Sea and Crimea, opening a path to Ukraine’s southern coastline.

Cruise missile and artillery attacks have shadowed Brewer on his second trip to Ukraine. There has been time in crowded bunkers.

“If no one comes here, no one tells your story,” Brewer said. “The Russians have way underestimated the Ukrainians.”

Russian casualties have been huge and that may begin to move public opinion back home, he said.

“Wounded soldiers are going home,” he said. “Russians are starting to get the truth. There’s a reason they leave Russian soldiers dead on the battlefield.”

The Russian army “has not performed well at all,” Brewer said. “But they are doing everything they can to make life horrible for the Ukrainians. They are mass murdering the Ukrainian people.”

Brewer said “this trip definitely has been so much harder emotionally” than his earlier journey to Ukraine in August.

He has “tasted the war” while attempting to help the people of Ukraine, he said.

Now, he will return to Nebraska to cast his vote in next Tuesday’s general election, he said.

“Back to a place where you don’t need to worry about a rocket hitting you.”