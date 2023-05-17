RETAIL SPENDING:Americans picked up spending by 0.4% in April compared with March, spending money online and dining out, buoyed by a solid job market and a retreat in prices for some things, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

TARIFFS:President Joe Biden on Tuesday vetoed a congressional resolution that would have reinstated tariffs on solar panel imports from Southeast Asia, settling for now a long-running dispute over whether to punish China for trade violations that bypass U.S. rules limiting imports of cheap solar panels from Asia. A two-year delay on the tariffs will continue until at least June 2024.

TRANSGENDER CARE:Missouri officials terminated the Republican attorney general's emergency rule that would have placed limits on transgender care for minors and some adults. The move was announced Tuesday without explanation on the Missouri Secretary of State's website.

THERANOS:Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors. An appeals court ruled Tuesday that Holmes did not show she would have received a shorter sentence or had her conviction reversed due to errors made during her trial.

DOJ PROBE:Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will resign following a monthslong investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential ethics issues, her attorney said Tuesday.

STOLEN TECH:The Justice Department announced a series of criminal cases Tuesday tracing the illegal flow of sensitive technology, including Apple's software code for self-driving cars and materials used for missiles, to foreign adversaries like Russia, China and Iran.

