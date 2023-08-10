FEINSTEIN FALLS: U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, at 90 the oldest member of Congress, fell in her San Francisco home and went to a hospital for a short time, but all of her scans were clear, her office said Wednesday.

REDISTRICTING: Tennessee was sued Wednesday over a congressional redistricting map that carved up Democratic-leaning Nashville to help Republicans flip a seat in last year's elections, a move plaintiffs say has diluted the power of Black voters and other communities of color.

4 DEAD: An overnight shooting inside a suburban Chicago home killed three family members, all female, as well as the man believed to be the aggressor, police said Wednesday. A fourth female victim was wounded.

MILESTONE: The Hollywood writers strike reached the 100day mark Wednesday, matching the length of the landmark 2007-2008 strike as U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual strikes by actors and screenwriters.

JACKPOT WINNER: A single ticket sold in Neptune Beach, Florida is good for Tuesday night's $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The Florida Lottery said Wednesday officials didn't yet know who won.

CAPSIZED: Forty-one people are believed dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Tunisia in rough seas, the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups reported, citing four survivors who were rescued Wednesday.