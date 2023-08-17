TREATY: The Czech Republic on Wednesday completed the ratification of a defense treaty with the United States that deepens military cooperation and makes it easier to deploy U.S. troops in Czech territory. The U.S. has similar agreements with 24 other NATO members.

NEW JET: The U.S. Air Force will invest $235 million to help a startup manufacturer build a jet with a blended-wing body officials say could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes and perhaps eventually be used to carry airline passengers, JetZero and the Air Force announced Wednesday.

TRANS RIGHTS: Transgender youth in North Carolina lost access Wednesday to gender-affirming treatments after the Republican-led General Assembly overrode the Democratic governor's vetoes of that legislation and other bills touching on gender in sports and LGBTQ+ instruction in the classroom.

RATE HIKES: Most Federal Reserve officials last month still regarded high inflation as an ongoing threat that could require further interest rate increases, according to the minutes of their July 25-26 meeting released Wednesday.

MILITARY BUILDUP: China appears to be constructing an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analyzed Wednesday by The Associated Press.

FISH BAN: The U.S. is looking to ban importation and exportation of Banggai cardinalfish, a threatened species of a tropical fish that conservation groups have long said is exploited by the pet trade, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.