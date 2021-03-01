Broken Bow set to face defending C-1 champs North Bend

By Dale Miller
When it comes to Broken Bow’s first state tournament appearance in 18 years, coach Kelly Cooksley takes the approach of professional wrestler Ric Flair.
“To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.”
That’s why Cooksley and the Indians don’t mind matching up with defending Class C-1 state champion North Bend Central in Wednesday’s opening round. Tip off at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 4 p.m.
“A lot of people might shy away from it, but I think it’s nice that we get to play them in a first-round game,” Cooksley said. “You are going to have to play the best teams in the state, and this gives us three days to prepare for them. If you played them later in the tournament, you would only have one day or no days.
“They are a great team, and there’s a reason they are the defending champs.”
North Bend Central (21-3) provides plenty of challenges for the Indians.
“They are athletic as all get out and have great size,” Cooksley said. “If you were building a prototypical basketball team, this is what it would look like.
“They also rebound really well, and that’s an area where we’ve struggled at times.”
He said the Tigers don’t have a bad loss on their record. They fell to Glenwood, Iowa — “which is a team with a lot of talent, some borderline Division I” — a big and athletic Class C-2 Pender team and went 3-1 against West Point-Beemer – “if you play West Point-Beemer four teams, you are going to lose one of them,” Cooksley said.
But Broken Bow (23-1) enters with its own impressive record and has won 12 in a row since a 54-47 loss to C-2 state qualifier Wood River.
“We had that game until the end,” Cooksley said.
North Bend Central’s leading scorer is 6-foot sophomore Kaitlyn Emanuel (16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game). Sydney Emanuel (5-7 junior) adds 15.0 ppg.
Broken Bow counters with juniors Kya Scott (13.3 ppg) and Kailyn Scott (10.2 ppg). Senior point guard Kali Staples adds 9.4 points and 5.5 assists.
But defense has been the Indians’ calling card. The team gave up 21 points to Columbus Scotus in the district final and held teams under 40 points in 17 out of 24 games.
“We’ll need to defend well in the paint,” Cooksley said. “If we can force them to take some contested threes or even some long twos, that will help our chances.”
Against a tough field of C-1 teams, Broken Bow is ready to make its first trip to state in nearly two decades an extended one.
The Indians hope a memorable bus ride home from Northwest High School after winning a district title on Friday can be topped later this week.
“The team was tired, but honestly the girls were pretty giddy,” Cooksley said. “It was surreal. I want back and talked to the girls a little bit.
“This team had a lot of goals this year, and they’ve reached every one of them except for one. We’re not going to back down from the challenge. This group is ultra-competitive, and we hope to have another fun bus ride home.”