Broken Bow set to face defending C-1 champs North Bend

By Dale Miller

When it comes to Broken Bow’s first state tournament appearance in 18 years, coach Kelly Cooksley takes the approach of professional wrestler Ric Flair.

“To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.”

That’s why Cooksley and the Indians don’t mind matching up with defending Class C-1 state champion North Bend Central in Wednesday’s opening round. Tip off at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 4 p.m.

“A lot of people might shy away from it, but I think it’s nice that we get to play them in a first-round game,” Cooksley said. “You are going to have to play the best teams in the state, and this gives us three days to prepare for them. If you played them later in the tournament, you would only have one day or no days.

“They are a great team, and there’s a reason they are the defending champs.”

North Bend Central (21-3) provides plenty of challenges for the Indians.

“They are athletic as all get out and have great size,” Cooksley said. “If you were building a prototypical basketball team, this is what it would look like.