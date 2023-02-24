Time to offer a mea culpa – of sorts.

I phoned the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance and the receptionist laughed thinly when I asked if anyone else had called today regarding a bank holiday on Arbor Day. “No,” she said, disinterestedly. “You’re the first,” as if the topic of banking holidays ranked low on her to-do list but handling nut jobs like me remained a top priority.

I quickly explained last week’s column about my desire to see Valentine Day promoted to a banking holiday. I could hear her filing her nails and scrolling through Facebook. After I finished my explanation, she quickly said, “Let me transfer you.”

Just to recap, in last week’s column I suggested that our system of holidays is totally arbitrary and since banks close on Arbor Day in Nebraska, they might as well relax on Valentine’s Day and take the day off. In all honesty, not my best column. I received an email from a reader who works at a bank. He informed me that they do not close for Arbor Day as I stated. There goes my entire premise. Out the window.

A critic recently pointed out in a Facebook post, “Rick Brown, not the sharpest tool in the shed” along with other admonishments that began with “How dare you – ” and ended with a selection from a list of multiple-choice and less-than-flattering answers.

This week I intend to extend the garden tool analogy, hone myself, offer an apology and make amends for last week’s column – a process that could lead to an endless string of apologies, week after week. Anyway, sorry about last week’s column.

In my defense, I called the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance to ask someone, in person, about all this Arbor Day jazz. The receptionist, with smooth nails and a new appreciation for her friend’s vacation photos posted on Facebook, patched me through to a nameless bureaucrat who referred me to Nebraska Revised State Statutes, 62-301, Holidays, enumerated; federal holiday schedule observed; exceptions; bank holidays. I say “nameless bureaucrat” because he said, “I’m not authorized to speak to the media.”

I suddenly felt vaguely important – or at least remotely dangerous.

Right there, in plain English that anyone who studied law for at least six years and earned a Ph.D in Latin and Art History could read were the words “Arbor Day” under bank holidays. Yet this loyal reader informed me that “banks typically do not have Arbor Day off in Nebraska.” All of this raises the larger question: Why are banks open when their staff should be home planting trees on Arbor Day?

In a world filled with troubling questions, frightful situations, earthquakes that kill tens of thousands, droughts changing our landscape and amoral Super Bowl halftime shows, why should we care about Arbor Day and bank holidays? Because if I can provide a few minutes of humor, frivolity and absurdity, then I have done my job on this editorial page. Let them plant their trees by moonlight like the rest of us hard working Nebraskans who don’t get a day off for such activity.

And remember that the opinions expressed in this column have little to do with any normal train of thought now arriving at the tool shed. In the future I promise to present an array of more informed and balanced opinions, opinions on subjects that matter little to us in the trenches of everyday life.

Until then, bank with care.