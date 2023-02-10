Sometimes I find myself in places where I don’t belong, in places where I haven’t earned the right to hang out with individuals who have spent a lifetime achieving a certain status. That happened during the last weekend of January.

I had never met Eric Elison before I drove to Colorado Springs to attend his concert on a Friday night. We had talked a handful of times since he performed in Kearney in September at The World Theatre. He often tours with his Gordon Lightfoot tribute show.

I wrote a profile on his performing career as a promotion for the concert. Eric liked my writing and asked me to write other articles to help promote his upcoming shows. In December he said I really should come to Colorado to see one of his concerts so I knew a little more about him. I remember saying, “Well, sure. I’ve driven farther for less,” which in hindsight might have sounded like an insult. I certainly didn’t mean it that way. I meant to say that it doesn’t take much coaxing to get me to drive to the foothills of Colorado for a weekend of music.

Naturally it took me longer to drive to Colorado Springs than I thought. I arrived just as Eric and his band began their sound check.

I sat alone in the audience of Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, a funky venue with a huge dome ceiling built in 1969 that functioned as a movie theater for years before closing down. John and Cindy Hooton renovated the place in 2008 and it now hosts concerts, screenings and stage performances with a seating area that holds about 500 people.

As I sat in the empty house listening to the band members checking their equipment, I wondered if I had made a mistake by driving all the way to Colorado Springs. I knew no one except for Eric. Musicians can be a temperamental and fickle lot. Besides, this was a business and they were here to do a job. I knew that I needed to stay out of the way, keep my mouth shut and just be a fly on the wall.

I couldn’t help but make a joke about the music; that in an emergency if the lead guitarist broke a finger, I could join the band with my accordion.

After the sound check, Eric’s wife, Sonja, invited me to wait with the band in the green room of the theater. The “green room” is usually just a dressing room traditionally painted green because music promoters — and people with extra green paint to sell — believe that the color green soothes jittery nerves of the performers.

To my surprise, each of the musicians shook my hand and introduced themselves to me.

All of my apprehensions melted away as we talked about music, instruments, life on the road and the joy of making art while the rest of the world focused on making a living. We talked about David Crosby, the late singer/songwriter of Crosby Stills Nash and Young. Almost all of the musicians had a story about him.

Looking back on my Lost Weekend of Music and Travel, I cherished the 90 minutes I spent with the musicians of Eric’s band.

Eric mostly held back on the conversation to save his voice for the performance.

I felt so welcomed backstage in that sacred space of fellowship before the show.

After the concert, I sat up with Eric and Sonja until 1 a.m. talking about the issues he sang about in his folk music. We talked deeply about our lives in a way that often happens when new friends meet.

I spent the night as a house guest of Eric and Sonja’s. The next morning I stood on their deck and watched as the rising sun illuminated Pike’s Peak in the distance.

Sure, I’ve driven further for less, but this time I drove a little for a lot more.