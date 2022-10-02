Buff City Soap brings plant-based products to Grand Island

Buff City Soap — a rapidly expanding retail franchise known for its handmade, plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily — has opened a new location in Grand Island.

The new store at 3429 W. 13th St., next to Riddle’s Jewelry, opened Thursday.

“We are extremely excited to be bringing a Buff City Soap location to Grand Island,” said Curt Bowen, franchise owner. “We know our customers appreciate the fact that our products are completely customizable and made in-store locally by members of the community.”

Business hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap has created a plant-based and handmade alternative to commercial soap products full of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats and sulfates. By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each soap makery,

Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.

For more information visit www.buffcitysoap.com.

Aurora Cooperative, KAAPA Ethanol announce joint venture

AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co., and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora.

The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so that the facilities remain a destination for area farmers’ corn for many years to come.

“We are looking forward to a partnership with KAAPA Ethanol at our ethanol and grain facilities,” said Aurora Cooperative Board Chair Bill Schuster. “KAAPA has a track record of operational expertise and strong financial performance. We believe this partnership will strengthen the future of the ethanol plant for our farmer-owners.”

“Aurora Cooperative has led the way in promoting E-15 and higher ethanol blend fuels in Nebraska with its A-Stops and other efforts,” added KAAPA’s Board Chair Paul Kenney. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Aurora Cooperative with its ethanol and grain facilities west of Aurora and look forward to a long and prosperous partnership.”

Aurora Cooperative and KAAPA anticipate the transaction will close in early 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and look forward to a bright future serving Hamilton County and surrounding area farmers.

Hy-Vee earns GreenChill award from EPA

LENEXA, Kan. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is celebrating the GreenChill Advanced Refrigeration Partnership’s 15th anniversary that highlights Partner achievements in supermarket refrigerant management.

EPA also presented the annual GreenChill awards for achievements made during the 2021 program year at FMI’s Energy and Store Development Conference in Orlando, Fla. Hy-Vee, based in Des Moines, Iowa, was recognized for Superior Goal Achievement, achieving its annual refrigerant emissions reduction goal, which was even lower than the previous year’s rate.

This year, GreenChill honored 13 supermarket industry organizations and one advanced refrigeration system manufacturer for exceptional achievements in effectively managing refrigerants and reducing emissions of ozone-depleting substances and high global warming-potential gases, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), to reduce the impacts of commercial refrigeration systems on the environment.

Since its founding in 2007, GreenChill has grown from 10 partners representing about 4,500 stores to 33 food retail Partners representing over one-third of all U.S. supermarkets, or over 13,000 stores. On average, GreenChill food retailers maintain emissions rates that are approximately half the industry average. Over the past 15 years, Partners have avoided emissions of over 500 metric tons of ozone-depleting substances and roughly 100 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. This is roughly equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from consuming over 11 billion gallons of gasoline.

Each year, EPA recognizes GreenChill Partners for outstanding refrigerant management at both the corporate level and the individual store certification level.