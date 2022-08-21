BUSINESS REPORTS

IdeaBank plans’80s block party to celebrate anniversary

HASTINGS — IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings will present “Rock the Block” on Thursday, Sept. 22, in celebration of the agency’s 40th anniversary.

AM/FM, an ’80s cover band from Lincoln, will perform a free concert from 5 to 8 p.m. just outside IdeaBank’s offices.

Hastings Avenue will be closed from First to Second streets for the event, which will also include three food trucks and Steeple Brewery.

“Because our company was born in 1982, we thought what better way to celebrate than with the best music of the ’80s,” said Sherma Jones, agency principal.

“Because we owe our success to the support of the community, we want to invite everyone, so come and have a great time.”

AM/FM covers all of the fantastic genres that made the ’80s such an amazing decade for music — from rock to pop to country. The fivepiece group was voted “Best of Lincoln” in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

While the general public is invited, those attending should bring their own chairs. The evening will also include a retro ’80s attire contest at 7 p.m. with prizes awarded.

Find more information on the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ideabankmarketing/events

“Feel free to throw on some leg warmers or acid-washed jeans and join us on Sept. 22 for ‘Rock the Block,’” Jones said. “It wouldn’t be a party without you!”

IdeaBank Marketing has been providing comprehensive marketing and advertising services, including strategic marketing plans, social media marketing, traditional and online ad campaigns, corporate identity packages and public relations services, for a wide variety of businesses and industries for 40 years. For more information, contact IdeaBank at (402) 463-0588 or ideabankmarketing.com.

UScellular awarded $5.1M from Nebraska Universal Service Fund Wireless Fund Program

LINCOLN — UScellular has been awarded $5.1 million from the Nebraska Universal Service Fund Wireless Fund Program to enhance mobile and in-home connectivity in 11 rural communities across the state.

The funding, awarded Tuesday by the Nebraska Public Service Commission, will support UScellular as it brings reliable, high-speed internet access to parts of Nebraska that are currently underserved.

With this funding, UScellular will build new cell sites in Adams, Ayr, Brainard, Cedar Rapids, Edgar, Elmwood, Murray, Newcastle, Niobrara, Ponca and Tobias.

“Internet access — both at home and on-the-go — is an essential element of everyday life, so we thank the Nebraska Public Service Commission for leading the way in bringing high-speed wireless broadband service to hard-to-reach areas of Nebraska,” said Mike Adams, area vice president and general manager for UScellular in Nebraska and Iowa. “At UScellular, we are committed to providing reliable and affordable high-speed Internet options for everyone, and we look forward to putting this grant to work to ensure residents and businesses can be connected to the people and places that matter most.”

Building and maintaining a new cell tower in rural areas can cost twice as much as building one in an urban center. Programs, such as the Nebraska Universal Service Fund Wireless Fund Program, are important to help wireless carriers connect residents quickly and efficiently. In addition to Nebraska, UScellular is partnering with state and local officials across the country to offer wireless home internet as an attractive way to connect rural America.

UScellular also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the Lifeline Program to help eligible households pay for internet and wireless service.

More information on UScellular’s approach to bridging the digital divide is available at www.newsroom.uscellular/connecting-us.

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center Grand Island satellite moves to new location

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center is moving its Grand Island satellite office location to 620 N. Custer Ave., inside Grand Island Chiropractic.

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center hosts clinics on Thursdays at its Grand Island satellite office. Three board-certified, fellowship-trained spine surgeons from the practice are available at this location. Together, they offer consultation and care for area residents experiencing pain or limitation due to injury or disease of the back, neck, spine or nerves.

Dr. Jonathan Fulle see patients on the first Thursday every month; Dr. Michael Longley on the third Thursday; and Dr. J. Brian Gill on the fourth.

“We are proud to continue bringing our exceptional, specialized care to the residents of Grand Island and the surrounding areas, and we look forward to meeting our community’s spine and pain-related needs at our new satellite,” said Nebraska Spine + Pain Center Executive Director Mike Leatherman.

Patients in need of specialized back, neck, spine and nerve-related care can schedule an appointment by calling 402-496-0404.

Serving patients in Omaha, Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Lexington and Norfolk, the practice’s doctors have exceptional expertise in back, neck, spine and nerve-related conditions. For more information on Nebraska Spine + Pain Center, visit www.nebraskaspineandpain.com, “like” Nebraska Spine + Pain Center on Facebook or follow @nebraskaspineandpaincenter on Instagram.