Bargain Barn, birthed from solitude, now draws an overstock-loving crowd

The Bargain Barn, currently housed at 1211 Allen Drive, started as a casual COVID conversation.

As many other couples spent some of their time during the pandemic, Shayla Trentman and her boyfriend were parked on the couch.

“I was selling some of our kids is just old clothes on Facebook,” the mother of five (soon six) said.

Her boyfriend was dubious, so Trentman showed him her screen.

“Then he was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we should really look into selling stuff for cheap.’”

“That’s where it all started.”

***

Bargain Barn occupies the former Cabela's call center, which was left empty during the pandemic. The business moved to the 15,000 square foot space in October.

“It’s a big improvement, for sure,” Trentman said.

A long hallway runs from the business’s inconspicuous front door (there isn’t a sign just yet) into a large, open space filled with bargains.

The main room is filled with unopened bedding sets, throw pillows, toys, furniture — likely anything and everything. It is organized, the slew of items arranged for easy browsing.

***

Trentman and her partner did their research in the confines of COVID.

There were plenty of overstock stores, but Trentman wasn’t that impressed.

“A lot of them were bin stores, so you have to dig through them. I, personally, hate digging.”

After relentless research, and considering she had money set aside, Trentman decided to take the plunge.

It was a Tuesday.

“Let’s order some things, and see what happens,” she remembers saying.

Wednesday morning, 26 pallets of items arrived.

“We were like, ‘What are we doing?’”

***

The Bargain Barn does not sell used items.

“Not ‘brand new to you,’” Trentman emphasized. “Brand new.”

Bargain Barn has several vendors that provide inventory. Currently, the business’s main supplier is Target.

“It is overstock items, items that they ordered during COVID,” Trentman said. The supplier has excess items they don’t want, and need to move, plus a few returns needing to go elsewhere.

“We do go through and we check those and make sure that they're good before we sell them,” Trentman said.

"(Customers) appreciate being able to get a Nerf gun for $10 or a comforter set that they could never afford before for $10," she said. "We have amazing people that come in here and shop. It’s really rewarding to see them so happy that they can get a really good deal."

***

As the pandemic ebbed and flowed, prices of goods and services steadily increased.

“It was getting harder and harder for everybody to get the things that they needed,” Trentman said. “When we found this option, we thought this was really good.”

A new baby brought on the bargain shopping.

“We’ve gotten a lot of stuff … that we might not necessarily have gotten because it would have been too expensive or just not in our budget at the time.”

“So that was something that we really took into account, especially with how many kids that we have that everything was getting more expensive,” Trentman said.

She said of herself and her partner: “We both love a really good deal.”

***

It’s a Friday at the Bargain Barn’s current location near Ashley Furniture. A long line thick with people stretches from the front door to the main room. It’s almost time to open, and Trentman is the gatekeeper.

She chats with the waiting customers, no two seeming to be of the same walk of life, income and ethnicity.

“It’s been good,” Trentman says after the steady stream of shoppers reach their destination.

“It's very rewarding to see the differences of the people that are coming to your shop we have. We have a lot of regulars that because we do put new stuff out every day.”

An item can be had for $10 on a Friday, decreasing until the last day open (Tuesday), when a dollar can get a great deal.

“We have a lot of regulars that like to check back and see what they can get cheaper,” Trentman said.

Still, there are customers who decide to seize the Friday at $10.

“These people know that if they want the comforters … they want the Legos and they want the area rugs and stuff like that. They do pay the two extra dollars.”

Saturday Bargain Barn prices go down to $8.

Running a business isn’t easy, Trentman explained — “There is the backside of all the building costs and electricity and paying our employees” — but neither is finding a great deal.

“Toys and the computers … if you price them out, they're $180 or they're $70 — toys that we can give our community for $10 on on a Friday, and then it just goes down every day.

“It's a very good feeling to know that there are other people that can have good quality stuff for really good prices.”