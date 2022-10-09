Buff City Soap offers customizable suds

One side of the former Ruby Tuesday’s on Highway 281 and West 13th Street has baubles. The other, bubbles.

Buff City Soap has joined Riddle’s Jewelry in the former building of the family restaurant.

Buff City Soap features plant-based soaps in 30 unique scents, among dozens of soap products, including bar soap, laundry detergent and bath bombs.

It safe to say, however, Buff City Soap is more about the experience than browsing.

Soap “Makeries” occupy Buff City Soap locations — including Grand Island’s. Shoppers can watch products being made, “giving customers a chance to see the whole making process live in each Soap Makery,” stated a Buff City Soap press release.

“Whenever somebody comes in, we’re always working on something in the Makery,” said Marketing Manager Kacey Russell. “Our guests can come in, take a seat at the Makery and watch us, whether we’re working on lotions, or scrubs or making bath bombs.

“It’s just so fun just to sit there and watch. It is very soothing, very satisfying to watch.”

Product scents are customizable, but vary based on location.

“We can customize every product, but we are a little bit more limited to store of what we can customize right away,” Russell said.

A favorite is laundry soap, Russell said. “Laundry soap is the biggest one that people customize … you can pick any of our scents to create your own scent, and then you can name it yourself.”

The products are unique — “intimate” and unique personal choices to users Russell said.

Still, Russell shared one of her favorites.

“The shower oil. I use it basically it’s like in shower lotion … (or) you can just use it as straight lotion. I put it on the ends of my hair,” she said, adding: “That’s also the best part is that most of our products have dual purposes. They can be used for so many different things.”

As for scents, Good Morning Sunshine is one of Russell’s “… absolute favorites. I do my laundry in Good Morning Sunshine and it smells so good; lemony and orangey with grapefruit.”

There are a lot other scents to like, though, Russell said. “I go through stages. I will use a scent and then I’ll and then I will like switch things up and try something different.”

Sound confusing? It’s not, Russell said.

“We’ve got a scent menu that we can help walk you through. If you’ve got like a category that you like — you may be a floral person, so we can recommend all of our floral scents for you.”

There are also products aplenty.

“I would say overall people’s favorite products are either the laundry soap or bath bombs. It depends on the person that you’re talking to,” Russell said.

Bath bombs can be more than a way to fizz up bathwater; Buff City Soap also has bath bomb parties.

“Our guests can come in and make, mold, decorate, and then take home with them their own bath bombs. It’s a great thing for birthday parties, corporate parties, girls night out. Our guests are more than welcome to bring in food, drinks, decorations….”

Plans for creating custom gift sets are in the works. Anything can be part of a gift set, Russell said.

“People can come in, pick up a few items and then we’ve got complimentary wrapping.”

The Grand Island franchise was founded based on Kearney location sales.

“We noticed a lot of our guests with come in from Grand Island, so we were trying to make it a little bit easier for some of our guests, and bring Soap City straight to them.”

Buff City Soap Grand Island has about ten employees, Melissa Essex being the store manager.

The Grand Island location, the company’s seventh, is owned by Curt Bowen and Kelsey Gaston.

In a press release, Bowen said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing a Buff City Soap location to Grand Island.We know our customers appreciate the fact that our products are completely customizable and made in-store locally for members of the community.”

Russell said things are going well at Grand Island’s store, located at 3429 W. 31st Street. Buff City employees had been in town about a month before the grand opening — including Russell.

“(Grand Island) welcomed us with open arms. The feedback we got from the community was so great.”

Grand Island's Riddle’s Jewelry transforms a Ruby (Tuesday’s) What was once Ruby Tuesday’s at Highway 281 and West 13th Street is now Riddle’s Jewelry. The family jewelry chain has left its Conestoga Mall location.