Central Community College, Grand Island-area high schools team up to teach mechatronics

Two area high schools are getting a chance to delve into the world of mechatronics, boosted by Central Community College.

Mechatronics, as summarized by Northwest High School teacher John Hadenfeldt , is utilized “any time where machines are running through a process without a person there the entire time.”

Hadenfeldt is a science and robotics teacher at Northwest, teaching the school’s mechatronics program, in its first year.

The often-overlooked career path is being brought to six Nebraska high schools, including Northwest and Aurora Public High School, after Central Community College received a $1.3 million National Science Foundation grant for a career pathway dubbed “The Independent Mechatronics Education Center Curriculum 2.0 project — or, iMEC 2.0.

Doug Pauley, CCC associate dean of training and development, is one of the leaders of the iMEC 2.0 program.

“The proposal we wrote is to introduce Mechatronics courses at a high school level, primarily junior and senior,” Pauley said.

Students at various levels learn how to use an electrical meter, build basic circuits and use a voltmeter.

In Mechatronics, technicians work closely with others to install, maintain and repair automated equipment and component parts, ensuring a facility runs efficiently and effectively.

“(Manufacturers) have to maintain that equipment so that it continues to run. If it stops, they lose money,” Pauley said.

Kurtis Lathrop, who teaches Mechatronics at Aurora, said students are quick to catch on to the concept.

Helping illustrate the concept of Mechatronics through hands-on work, electrical and computer processes and automation is the presentation of “real life work examples and opportunities with the community and county.”

The demand for employees is so great, Pauley said, Central Community College has been conducting workshops at various businesses to help train employees.

“I talked to a lot of companies, and they keep saying we need to do this,” he said.

When Pauley wrote the concept paper, he made sure students would be exposed to what Mechatronics careers are – and there are plenty.

“Regardless if they are going to be an engineer, regardless if they want to be a skilled person that works with their hands doing this, or it depends on even if they want to be a homeowner,” he said.

“If they have to replace light switches or lights or ceiling fans, they’re going to learn some of the fundamentals about electricity in this class. It’s a lifelong skill.”

Lathrop said while he was familiar with the automation process, it is a learning experience for him, too.

“We get continuous support and outside information from the CCC Mechatronics instructors. That support is directed to the students who benefit in a more positive way than just information being presented within the classroom setting.”

Aurora High School started its Mechatronics program three years ago, said Principal Doug Kittle.

“Central Community College contacted me wanting to know if we would be part of their pilot program,” he said.

Once facet of iMEC 2.0 that caught Kittle’s attention was that it would provide Aurora’s students with unique opportunities.

“That’s probably the biggest advantage,” he said. “The other piece is the job opportunities.”

Northwest’s Mechatronics program was inspired by Aurora’s, particularly after Hadenfeldt saw a friend’s Twitter posts.

“He was showing what the kids were doing in his program, and from what little I knew, I thought it would be a great program for students wanting a hands-on class,” he said.

Hadenfeldt pitched the idea to Northwest’s Director of Teaching and Learning, along with school administrators.

“I threw out the idea of this program as another draw for getting students some career/college experience in high school,” Hadenfeldt said. “They jumped on the chance and reached out to CCC to see if we could join the partnership.”

In Northwest Mechatronics’ first year, four students have enrolled the class, which will likely grow in the future, Hadenfeldt said.

Aurora’s class has eight students. Kittle said after being approached by CCC, he was curious about Mechatronics, and did some more investigating during summer workshops.

“Once I dug into it, and saw the end result of what jobs … students in these classes are going into, it’s pretty fascinating.”

Pauley gave an example: “A system might be a conveyor system … a robot that (is) beside a conveyor, where it’s picking up a part, bending it and then placing it on a conveyor so it can do the next step.

“We need technicians that can maintain and keep all of those pieces of equipment working.”

Mechatronics careers are “H3” occupations – high wage, high skill, and high demand.

“Our industry partners have been part of the discussion about the program,” Pauley said. “They are so excited about it. They say most of these high school kids don’t know the careers even exist—so here’s a way that we can introduce it to people.”

Central Community College already has a two-year Mechatronics degree hosted by its Columbus campus; there is also a one-year diploma option available in Kearney.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor website NEworks, in Nebraska entry-level pay for electro-mechanical and Mechatronics professionals in 2022 is $55,654 annually, or $26.76 an hour.

An “experienced” Mechatronics worker in Nebraska can make almost $75,000 a year or $35.81 an hour.

Lathrop and Kittle both said Aurora is exploring opportunities for students to learn from and get involved in local Mechatronics.

Hadenfeldt said Northwest’s newer program is aiming to do the same.

“We are going to work with CCC to get in contact with local businesses that might employ in this field and try to set up some industry tours to highlight the opportunities available for their future.”

“Central Community College is looking for business partners in these communities to help with equipment and mentoring students and teachers,” Pauley said.

In the concepts of electronics course, between the six schools participating in the iMEC 2.0, 125 students participated.