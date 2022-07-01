Free service for tipsy Independence Day revelers: AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ activated for holiday weekend

For the Independence Day weekend, AAA is reactivating its “Tow to Go” program, which provides safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The program is available in selected states, including Nebraska and Iowa.

Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road, according to AAA. When called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

The program will be active from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

It is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

The confidential local ride is provided to one person and his or her vehicle to a safe location within the 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net and a last resort for those who did not plan ahead, the organization said, noting, “Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.”

Nebraska and Iowa drivers may call 855-2-TOW-2-GO for a safe ride.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home. Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

“The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” Brian Ortner, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock in your party plans, be sure to also set up a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

The Auto Club Group is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada.