Grand Island's Rustic Hutch creates, sells art for daily life

If you ask Ashley Washburn, owner and craftsperson at Rustic Hutch, if refinishing furniture is an art, the answer is an enthusiastic “yes.”

It all started with chalk paint, she said.

“One of my (University of Nebraska at Kearney) professors was selling chalk paint at her little store in Red Cloud.”

Washburn discovered she had an aptitude for it — and loved doing it.

The rest is “Hutchstory.”

Washburn personally turns vintage — often beat up — furniture into works of art people happen to live with.

“My favorite (part), to be honest, is being creative with each piece. ‘Oh, what color I’m gonna do? Am I going to do a pattern on it? What kind of knob?’ It definitely a brings the artist out of me.”

Before Rustic Hutch, Washburn was a mental health therapist. At first, she worked as a therapist and worked as a craftsperson at the same time.

Now, she said, “This is all I do.”

Washburn works out of her home in Grand Island.

“I try to get my pieces done and sold, and then (on to) the next one,” she said. “I don’t have the space to have them hanging out forever and ever, so I’m kind of restricted on being too wild and crazy.”

She has a process: find the pieces and décor (usually at thrift stores, Washburn said), flip them, then stage for sale on Instagram and Facebook

Washburn describes her style as “eclectic.”

“I like mixing old, vintage pieces with what I would say modern. I like mixing and matching old and new pieces. It doesn’t get boring to the eye.”

Besides furniture, Washburn has ventured into creating décor.

When she hosted Hutchfest — the twice-yearly event showing off Washburn’s art — she had some decorative pieces she made to stage her furniture and home.

“After I held Hutchfest I would have my own personal décor from my house,” she said. “People inquired about like, Hey, is that for sale? I sold some of my own pieces … and then bought more (to refurbish).”

What is Hutchfest?

The way Washburn makes it sound, it’s an experience.

October will be Hutchfest’s fourth installment. There is one in the spring, then another in the fall “because of weather. It’s more comfortable for people since Hutchfest is held in my backyard.

“We always have to pray for good weather and no rain.”

Hutchfest is having an evening pre-sale the Friday before the two-day event — something Washburn hasn’t tried before.

“It’ll be really cool because there will be a couple of fire pits going for lighting and coziness, and a bunch of fall lighting out here,” Washburn said. “So it’ll be a fun atmosphere.”

Washburn is transforming her garage into a Rustic Hutch studio for Hutchfest “off season.”

“With the holidays coming up, I want people to be able to come and kind of shop around and instead of everything of spread around. It’ll be a cozy little setup in there for people to come and shop and see all the merchandise set up.”

While that project (among others) is in the works, Washburn has her pieces for sale by appointment, or she has Wednesday night live sales on Facebook.

She said she wouldn’t mind having a separate store … someday.

“It doesn’t work out with my lifestyle right now, with my kids all over the place. This works for me.”

With a little help from friends and family, Washburn can haul pieces in and out of her truck. Otherwise, it’s pretty much a one-woman show, she said.

Because of that, Rustic Hutch hasn’t entered the foray of online stores and shipping.

“I like the pace that it’s going and I just want to — I know this sounds corny, but I really do want to serve my customers the best that I possibly can. And I don’t want to get overwhelmed.

“I know myself, and I know I’m just not there yet.”

As an entrepreneur, she tries to see her business through her customers’ eyes, whether the pieces are custom made or directly from Washburn’s imagination.

That includes determining pricing.

“What I would spend … what would I see myself spending if I was at a home store?”

Décor runs anywhere from $10 to $50 (“50 is pretty high”). Furniture prices depend on how much they originally cost, and how much is spent in materials.

“I just try to fit the like the demographics of my customers,” Washburn said. “I try to keep things affordable for anyone. People want to save and want to find something that they feel good about spending.”

And feel good living with art.

“It’s definitely cool to help make their house their little sanctuary.”