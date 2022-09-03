Grandparents love to bring grandkids to State Fair

This is the best time of year for grandparents to have their grandchildren visit them in Grand Island.

The Nebraska State Fair is an absolute wonderland for young kids.

As you walk around the fair, you see lots of grandparents proudly showing off the many attractions to young people, some of whom come from out of town.

This year, my wife and I got to be two of those lucky grandparents. Joining us from the East Coast were our three grandsons and their parents. The oldest of the three boys is six and a half.

The fair had more rides than they expected. And, like all kids, they loved the Birthing Pavilion.

They saw three-day-old piglets, and a calf that was born the night before.

The fair is educational as well as entertaining. It's designed that way.

The grandchildren enjoyed corn dogs and slushies. Even Sam, who just turned 2, had a couple of bites of corn dog.

They also connected with their cousins, who live in Grand Island. The boys had a great time with their male cousin, Joey Law. "He's our BFF," said Lucas, who will be 7 in December.

Like everyone else, they came home with free yardsticks. The idea of returning next year sounds great.

I like the way the fair offers wristband discounts and other specials for those who plan ahead. On the first day of the fair, everybody got in free until noon. You've also got to love those $3 days during the week.

My son and his wife, who are in their late 30s, were pumped about seeing Flo Rida and a 1990s tribute band. But they couldn't make it work.

Of course, Grand Island has other wonderful places to show young kids. We have an indoor trampoline park, arcades, ice cream shoppes and good parks.

I have a new appreciation, by the way, for the great playground at Stolley Park. Looking around the play area with two grandsons, I really noticed the care and dedication that went into building it.

At Stolley Park, the two oldest boys also got to explore a cave.

It's hard to beat visiting a cave and riding terrific rides at the State Fair. In the future, they'll get to go tubing on the Niobrara River.

How great is that?