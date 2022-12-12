‘A trusted source of help’: Nebraska Realty grows

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest decisions made in a family’s life.

That is especially true when real estate markets are volatile. For example, the median listing home price in Grand Island in November was 22% higher than the previous year.

Finding a trusted and experienced real estate agent is important. According to the National Association of Realtors, a real estate agent will “guide you through the home search with an unbiased eye, helping you meet your buying objectives while staying within your budget.”

Agents are also a great source when you have questions about local amenities, utilities, zoning rules, contractors and more.

In Grand Island, Nebraska Realty at 217 E. Stolley Park Road, offers the home buyer or seller a “trusted source of help with their staff of experienced agents.”

Nebraska Realty is part of the largest independent real estate company in Nebraska and southwest Iowa. They also have an office in Hastings.

“We have the tools and resources to get the job done right, while maintaining the personalized service you expect,” said Michael Rivera, managing broker for Nebraska Realty’s offices in Grand Island and Hastings.

Nebraska Realty, a full-service real estate company, was established in 1993.

“Our company is dedicated to providing the highest level of service for all of your real estate needs,” Rivera said.

He said their agents are “highly trained and have the knowledge, dedication and experience to help the clients’ real estate transactions go smoothly.”

“Whether you are buying or selling a home, acreage, farm or ranch, building new construction, pursuing a commercial transaction or investment, or have a leasing need, our agents can guide you through the process,” Rivera said.

Rivera began his real estate career as a part-time employee in Grand Island.

“A while after I began with this company, I began developing a new website for the firm and handling all of their social media sites,” he said.

In 2014, Rivera became a licensed real estate agent.

“I was surrounded by great mentors and learned the inner workings of this area’s market,” he said. “Within the first month, I sold my first home and I knew I was hooked.”

After two years, he and his family moved to Omaha. That is where he met Andy Alloway, president and owner of Nebraska Realty.

Alloway is an Omaha native and has been the owner and CEO of Nebraska Realty since 2009.

After meeting with Alloway, Rivera said, “I knew I was going to hang my license there.”

He joined the staff at Nebraska Realty.

“Over the next several years, I learned so much from my colleagues, other agents and experience.”

He and his family moved back to Grand Island in 2018, where he expanded a Nebraska Realty office.

The company moved into its new office on East Stolley Park Road earlier this year. A Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s After Hours was scheduled for Thursday, but inclement weather postponed the event. Rivera said they will reschedule the After Hours after the first of the year.

Since opening a branch of Nebraska Realty in 2018, business has been good and the business has expanded. It has grown from one agent to 19 at the Grand Island office; there are 16 agents in Hastings.

Rivera said the reason the company has grown is Nebraska Realty was built on the principles of hard work, dedication and service.

“We believe strongly in the power of creating lasting relationships and the value those relationships hold,” he said. “We want to earn your business both now and in the future. Our success is based on trust and the relationships we create with the people and communities we serve.”

Rivera said Nebraska Realty is different from most real estate companies.

“We pride ourselves on being a local company with local ownership and control,” he said. “We have an incredible group of passionate, knowledgeable and dedicated professionals providing you expert service, advice and guidance”

He said Nebraska Realty also believes in supporting and giving back to the local communities where they are located. In Grand Island, it supports Hope Harbor and Heartland CASA.

Nebraska Realty has a full line of real estate services that include:

Residential sales

Buyer representation

Senior resident specialist

New construction

Relocation

Luxury properties

Farm, acreage and recreation properties

Investment properties

Auction, bank-owned and short sales

Commercial properties and business sales

Title services

In 2019 Nebraska Realty helped clients with approximately 5,000 real estate transactions totaling $1 billion in sales volume.

It is also an award-winning company. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, it was Omaha’s Choice Award Winner for Best Real Estate Company. In 2018 and 2019, it was the Sarpy County Chamber People’s Choice Award Winner. In 2017, it won the Kiwanis Distinguished Business Award for Outstanding Service to Local Nonprofits.

“Real estate transactions can be complex and sometimes stressful. Our agents provide professional service, local market knowledge and industry expertise to guide you through the process,” Rivera said.