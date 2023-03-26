With winter past, it’s time to spring clean up after your dog. For years, DeVo K-9 Klean-up has had the area covered.

Terry and Barb Dvorak, the owners of DeVo K-9 Klean-up, sold their business after 20 years in Grand Island. Ownership will officially transfer to Jeremy and Cori Ross on April 1.

DeVo K-9 Klean-up picks up dog waste from customer's yards and throws it away.

Decades ago, Terry Dvorak was working at New Holland, but knew he would need a part-time job once he retired. He said got the idea for canine waste removal from similar businesses in Omaha.

“At that time, there weren't any others (in the Grand Island area),” Terry Dvorak said of the impetus for the business.

The Dvoraks started advertising the DeVo K-9 Klean-up in November 2002. When pick-ups began, they only had one customer.

“I remember exactly who our first one was,” said Barb Dvorak.

Originally, Terry Dvorak was to do pick-ups after he got off his full-time job. However, once they got more clientele, it became harder for one person to do everything.

For eight years, Barb Dvorak was doing pick-ups, while Terry helped when there was too much for one person. Once Terry Dvorak retired, he did the pick-ups regularly while Barb did the bookkeeping.

“Pretty much all of our kids, some of our grandkids, a couple of different friends have helped us out at different times,” said Barb Dvorak. “We've always kind of had somebody helping us along the way.”

To get word out about DeVo K-9 Klean-up, the Dvoraks had flyers, an article in The Independent and set up a booth at the Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show at Fonner Park. The Dvoraks also learned of more potential clients with help from the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

“The Humane Society let me go there and I could go through all of their (files) and copy down names and addresses of people who had dog licenses in town,” said Bard Dvorak. “So, if they had a dog then we sent them a letter.”

According to Terry Dvorak, Barb has been pushing for them to sell the business and retire for the last two or three years. Originally, Terry Dvorak didn’t mind continuing to do pick-ups.

However, as the Dvoraks were getting older, there were other things they wanted to do. Such as, attending their grandkids' ball games or going on vacation.

Plus, the Dvoraks now live in Wolbach in Greeley County. Since most of their customers are in Grand Island, Terry Dvorak would have to drive, at minimum, 40 minutes to do pick-ups.

“Decided, yeah, it'd be a good time to try to sell,” said Terry Dvorak.

Meanwhile, their daughter, Misty Dvorak, had been discussing DeVo K-9 Klean-up with her hairdresser, Cori Ross. The business had intrigued Ross, who was considering taking a part-time job on her days off.

“Once we made the decision,” said Barb Dvorak, “Misty talked to her and then Cory reached out to us.”

According to Cori Ross, when she talked to her husband, Jeremy, about buying the business he was hesitant. After meeting the Dvoraks, Jeremy Ross decided that he could see himself doing it.

“He ultimately wants to quit his full time job,” said Cori Ross. “And do this full time."

The Rosses trained during November and started doing pick-ups in the winter. According to Terry Dvorak, it’s hard to clean in the winter, since the snow can make waste difficult to find, put you behind schedule and make a mess once everything melts.

“We feel that if they made it through this winter, which has been a challenging winter,” said Barb Dvorak, “they'll be great, they can do anything.”

Over the years, the Dvoraks have formed a bond with their customers, with some remaining clients with DeVo K-9 Klean-up since the beginning. Since the Rosses have done the pick-ups, Jeremy has already learned a bit about their clients. Jeremy Ross knows which houses to go to without looking at a map and has memorized the dogs’ habits during pick-ups.

“You know which dogs are going to be out,” he said. “Which ones aren't going to be out.”

The Rosses plan to market the business more under their management. Even with more canine waste removal businesses in the area, Cori Ross thinks that there is a good opportunity to gain more customers who might not be aware of them.

“It is a huge market,” said Cori Ross. “And there's just people that don't even really know about it.”

With the ownership for DeVo K-9 Klean-up to change in the beginning of April, the Dvoraks have faith that they have left the business in good hands.

“When they take over they could do it how they want,” said Barb Dvorak. “But we have all the confidence in the world that they will do a great job.”