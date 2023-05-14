AGI Grand Island has donated two new kiosks to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

The original kiosk was donated in 2015 following an employee suggestion. The kiosk was rebranded from MFS to AGI in 2021.

Emily Miller, co-director of the humane society, said as a nonprofit organization donations like the ones received on May 5 allow them to focus on their core mission of taking care of the welfare of animals.

"We're very grateful that they (AGI) are willing to do that, and it's those types of donations that make this possible for us,” Miller said. “It allows us to focus our attention on the animals in need and all the different services that we provide.”

The two kiosks are located within two fenced grassy area where volunteers can take the animals out to enjoy the outside and get some sun and exercise. The kiosks, like gazebos, provide shade for the volunteers and animals.

“It is especially nice if they need a little break from the sun or the heat,” Miller said. “It makes nice shade. When we got a grant to make our two other pens out here, I reached out to them (AGI) and asked them if they would consider doing that again. They said, ‘Absolutely’.”

The Central Nebraska Humane Society, established in 1967 on land donated by Herbert and Barbara Glover, is the largest nonprofit 501(c) (3) animal welfare organization in a lead role in central Nebraska.

The society promotes the adoption of rescued, abandoned, abused or neglected animals into safe lifelong homes. Other services include rescuing animals, reuniting lost pets, pet licensing, caring for strays, spaying and neutering, pet counseling, finding a home, microchipping, resources, and engraved ID tags. It also provides in-house animal control authority for Grand Island.

Donations and financial support go directly to impacting the lives of animals in a positive way. Much of the funding CNHS needs to care for animals comes from the support of local donations, such as AGI Grand Island and Line-X.

Last year, CNHS reached out to AGI to see if it would be interested in donating two more kiosks to place in the two new exercise pens.

“We happily agreed,” said Tia Jerabek, AGI project coordinator. “We know how important it is for the dogs, adoptive families, and CNHS staff and volunteers to have shade during exercise and bonding time.”

Jerabek said the two kiosk floors have been coated by Line-X of Grand Island.

Line-X provides bedliner protection, truck accessories, and advanced coatings.

AGI (Ag Growth International) purchased Global Industries (MFS/York/Stormor/Brownie in Grand Island) in 2017.

“We believe that we all get something back when we invest in the community we live and work in,” Jerabek said.

AGI Grand Island assembles and donate food baskets each year for the Heartland United Way’s Adopt-A-Family Program. It also hosts annual campaigns for the Heartland United Way and Combined Health Agencies Drive (CHAD) Nebraska, supports the GRACE Cancer Foundation as a Race for GRACE sponsor. It sponsors and participates in multiple local golf tournaments, and prioritizes sponsoring/making donations to local teams (baseball, softball, Little League, trap), 4-H programs, post proms and music programs.