Apollo MedFlight has moved its operations to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

The company moved its 24-hour emergency and non-emergency air medical transport service from Columbus to Grand Island on April 10.

Apollo MedFlight is headquartered in Amarillo, Texas. It works with hospitals and communities across the United States to enhance critical care transport.

The company also partners with CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney to provide one of the state’s longest running medical flight program, AirCare.

“As medical hubs for the state, the service area for St. Francis and Good Samaritan is geographically vast,” said Ed Hannon, St. Francis president

He said with the addition of a second helicopter in central Nebraska, “we can help even more of our patients receive the timely, live-saving care they need.”

St. Francis will provide working and sleeping space for the flight crew located near the hospital’s rooftop landing pad.

At CHI Health Medical Plaza, two blocks east of St. Francis on West Faidley, a secondary landing pad is available for temporary relocation of Apollo’s aircraft.

Hannon said this arrangement allows for additional air medical services to unload on the hospital’s roof.

Apollo MedFlight will also keep a hangar at Grand Island Regional Airport.

“We are excited to again partner with the CHI Health family, this time at St. Francis,” said Steve Kahle, Apollo MedFlight’s regional business development director.

He said CHI is a “leading example of providing quality care to rural communities and patients.”

He said MedFlight’s role is “to continue to elevate the already high standards they have established over many years while doubling access to care-especially when seconds count.”

In rural states, such as Nebraska, air medical transport services are important.

Nationwide, more than 200 rural hospitals are at risk of closure because they aren’t making enough money to cover the rising cost of providing care, along with staffing difficulties as rural populations continue to decline.

Medical air transport services, such as Apollo MedFlight, provide essential emergency medical care to patients who may be located far from the nearest hospital or medical facility.

Many rural areas in Nebraska have limited access to medical facilities or specialists, making it challenging to provide immediate medical care to those in need.

Air medical transport services provide an efficient way to transport patients in emergencies, reducing response times and increasing the chances of survival.

They can also transport patients for specialized care or to larger medical centers that are better equipped to handle complex medical conditions.

Like AirCare, Apollo MedFlight helicopter at St. Francis will transfer to and from all medical facilities — including those outside the CHI Health system.

The process for medical personnel to request a transport is the same for the two helicopters.

Unlike AirCare, however, Apollo MedFlight will employ the helicopter’s medical crew based at St. Francis while AirCare’s medical crew will remain employees of Good Samaritan.

Kahle said they refer to its central Nebraska presence as two crews, one team.

“Our Apollo and AirCare crews work seamlessly together, backing each other in partnership with St. Francis, Good Samaritan, and other hospitals we serve,” he said.

Kahle said that while the new aircraft at St. Francis may look different from AirCare, “our unwavering commitment to our community remains the same.” said Kahle.

Apollo MedFlight, based at CHI Health St. Francis, features a E135 helicopter.

The helicopter is equipped much like an ICU/CCU with state-of-the-art medical technology that would be found in a hospital.

The Apollo Nebraska helicopter is Night Vision Goggle Certified, has on-board ultrasound, and is equipped with both Visual Flight Rules (VFR) and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) to safely fly when weather conditions deteriorate.

Apollo is one of only 175 organizations accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems or CAMTS (www.camts.org/standards).

The accreditation is based on the quality of patient care, safety standards, quality improvement activities, education, equipment, staffing, communications and management.

Apollo operates bases in Texas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Louisiana, and several locations in Nebraska.

If your community is closer to Grand Island, dial Apollo toll free at 1-833-263-3247. If you are closer to Kearney, continue to dial AirCare at 1-800-474-7911. Either number will connect you to the closest helicopter to your facility.