Berlie promoted to head of Economic Development Corp.

Mary Berlie, who has worked at the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. for nine years, will become the organization’s new president.

Berlie will assume her new role in early December, succeeding Dave Taylor, who is taking a job with Bosselman Tank and Trailer.

Berlie has been executive vice president of GIAEDC for seven years. She started as the executive assistant, working under Randy Gard, Taylor’s predecessor.

“The board is very excited about Mary taking the helm,” Will Armstrong, chairman of the GIAEDC board of trustees, said in a news release. “Mary knows the EDC like the back of her hand, is smart, well organized, and has an extraordinary enthusiasm for Grand Island.”

Taylor has led the GIAEDC since 2015. “Dave’s done a super job over his tenure, and we wish him well in his newest venture,” Armstrong said.

“It is certainly an honor to work for an organization in a community that I love and call home,” Berlie said in an interview.

The Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. is the economic development arm of the city of Grand Island. It’s tasked primarily with attracting and retaining businesses and employees to the Grand Island area.

It’s a demanding job. “But we have certainly built a network, a board of trustees and a partnership with other community organizations to drive the bus in community development,” Berlie said.

“Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. will continue to serve as the city’s primary arm for new business attraction and helping existing businesses expand,” she said.

The GIAEDC is “certainly thankful” that Grand Island voters renewed LB840 for another 10-year period on Nov. 8, Berlie said.

The program is the Economic Development Corporation’s primary incentive to attract new industry to the city and help local industry expand.

The 10-year program was set to expire on Sept. 30, 2023. The program was first approved by voters in 2002 and renewed in 2012. LB840 funds can be used for three different paths: job creation, job training and infrastructure funds for that business.

The office will continue to make use of that program as well as the city’s industrial property “to continue to diversify the community’s economic base and opportunities for all of our walks of life,” Berlie said.

Berlie and her husband, Josh, have three children. Josh is chief deputy at the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

A Grand Island native, Berlie graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2003.

After earning a degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, she was a caseworker with the Department of Health and Services. In that position, she helped “unemployed and underemployed individuals in our community,” she said.

Berlie then spent five years as the workforce coordinator for the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce.

Currently, Berlie serves on the boards of the South Central Economic Development District, Heartland United Way, the City of Grand Island Entitlement Stakeholders, CHI St. Francis Foundation and Railside’s Economic Vitality.