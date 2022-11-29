Car will be given away Thursday

Heartland United Way's "25 Keys of Christmas" will culminate Thursday with the giveaway of a 2022 GMC Terrain at Tom Dinsdale Automotive.

The public is invited to the After Hours event, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Dinsdale new car showroom.

Tom and Kim Dinsdale donated the black-on-black GMC Terrain. To be eligible for the drawing, people must contribute $260 to Heartland United Way.

Keys chosen at random are awarded to the 25 potential car winners. Twenty-four winners have been selected so far. The 25th key winner will be drawn and must be present to win at Tom Dinsdale Automotive between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Listed below are the 24 key winners to date:

Nov. 14: Donna Wanitschke (retired) and Terry and Julie Pfeifer (Edward Jones and Majestic Treasures)

Nov. 15: Gil and Mary Kuntz (retired) and Steve Stauffer (CNH Industrial).

Nov. 16: Donald Ewoldt (retired) and Russell Anderson (CNH Industrial).

Nov. 17: Brett Rockwell (Schroeder & Schreiner, P.C.) and Colton Drage (Chief Construction)

Nov. 18: Erin Sullivan (Chief Industries) and Adriane Washburn (Edward Jones).

Nov. 21: Tia Jerabek (AGI) and Russ Canfield (Chief Construction).

Nov. 22: Brian Kort (Nebraska Truck Center) and Jaime Castro Alegria (Chief Buildings).

Nov. 23: Stacy Stauss (Principal) and Robert (Bob) Fusselman (Eakes Office Solutions).

Nov. 25: Tom Brown (Eakes Office Solutions) and Judith Smith (retired)

Nov. 28: Matt Walker (City of Grand Island) and Steve Placke (Lutz)

Nov. 29: Cathy Cochnar (Principal Financial Group) and Marilyn Eihusen (retired).

This year’s campaign is chaired by an anniversary campaign team in honor of the Heartland United Way’s 75th anniversary.

The campaign chairs are Steve and Charla Anderson, Roger and June Andrews, Gaylord Apfel, Meta Armstrong, Jonni Carpenter, Ron Depue, D.J. and Kathy Eihusen, Doug and Jill Fargo, Tom and Becky Gdowski, Mike Gloor, Jack Henry, Kelly Henry, John and Melissa Hoggatt, Jerry and Lisa Huismann, Kurt Johnson, Sherry Marshall, Matt and Kristen Maser, Joe Mlinar, Dan Naranjo, Terry and Julie Pfeifer, Tom and Sue Pirnie, Jim and Dee Price, Dehn Renter, Gary Rosacker, Mike and Michelle Schuster, Bruce and Judy Smith, Denny and Jayne Smith, Dave Stoddard and Scott and Reba Zana.

The United Way's campaign goal is $1.5 million. "People are encouraged to donate before the end of the year to help reach the goal and to ensure resources are available to help people be safe, healthy and have opportunities to be successful," says a news release.

To donate, go online to HeartlandUnitedWay.org or call 308-382-2675. Campaign donations are also accepted by mail and at the Heartland United Way office at 1441 N. Webb Road.