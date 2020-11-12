Chamber’s GO! Passport Program extended until Dec. 21

After all stamps have been collected, she said, the passports can be dropped off at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and participants may collect their prize — a canvas tote bag with all kinds of goodies.

Palmer said participants also will be entered to win the grand prize of a $50 gift card.

For those who still would like to support the program but do not yet feel comfortable visiting businesses in person, they are asked to complete a booklet by following all of the businesses on social media and sending screenshots or photos of the likes/follows to npalmer@gichamber.com.

Palmer said this will serve as an entry to win the $50 gift card, and the participant’s prize will be reserved to be picked up at a later date.

The passport program, which is similar to the Nebraska Tourism Department’s program, is part of a three-year project funded by a grant from Grow Grand Island to encourage people to shop locally.