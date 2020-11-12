Chamber’s GO! Passport Program extended until Dec. 21

In an effort to help Grand Island businesses that had been hit hard by the pandemic, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce started the GO! Passport Program in August.
According to Nikki Palmer, the chamber’s special project coordinator, the program was supposed to end Oct. 31.
“Due to the ever-changing world we currently live in,” Palmer said, the GO! Passport Program has been extended to Dec. 21.
“That will allow participants more time to visit all 10 businesses and return their cards,” she said.
For more information about the program, visit www.gichamber.com/look-local-grow-local.
Palmer said that in August, when Nebraska was approaching Phase IV of directed health measures, it was expected that 2 1/2 months was enough time for passport participants to visit the 10 businesses featured.
“But with an uptick in COVID cases right before the deadline, it seemed clear participants would need more time to finish, or start, collecting stamps,” she said.
Palmer said the extension leads into the holiday shopping season.
“That is great for our stops and for participants as well,” she said.
With Shop Small Saturday approaching on Nov. 28, Palmer said, “it is the perfect reason to visit any of the featured stops, do some holiday shopping, get some great deals and support local businesses.”
After all stamps have been collected, she said, the passports can be dropped off at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and participants may collect their prize — a canvas tote bag with all kinds of goodies.
Palmer said participants also will be entered to win the grand prize of a $50 gift card.
For those who still would like to support the program but do not yet feel comfortable visiting businesses in person, they are asked to complete a booklet by following all of the businesses on social media and sending screenshots or photos of the likes/follows to npalmer@gichamber.com.
Palmer said this will serve as an entry to win the $50 gift card, and the participant’s prize will be reserved to be picked up at a later date.
The passport program, which is similar to the Nebraska Tourism Department’s program, is part of a three-year project funded by a grant from Grow Grand Island to encourage people to shop locally.
In August, banners were hung up throughout the community for the Look Local, Grow Local program, of which the passport program is a part. Along with the banners and passports, the third part of the program is ongoing education to inform people about how important shopping locally is to the Grand Island economy. That information can be found on the chamber’s Look Local, Grow Local Facebook page.
Grand Island’s economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, especially with businesses dealing directly with the public, such as lodging, restaurants, retail and other areas of the community’s hospitality and service industries.
The businesses directly affected by the pandemic are responsible for two-thirds of Grand Island’s annual $1 billion economy in taxable sales.
“It is more important than ever to promote Grand Island,” said Cindy Johnson, chamber president.
Those businesses are:
— Kymberli K, a Handmade Boutique, 2418 N. Webb Road, Suite K
— Zabuni Specialty Coffee, 220 N. Walnut St.
— Builders, 824 S. Webb Road
— Raising Nebraska, 501 E. Fonner Park Road (inside the Nebraska Building)
— HobbyTown USA, 201 Wilmar Ave., Suite D
— Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, 3133 W. U.S. Highway 34
— Miletta Vista Winery, 1732 Highway 281 in St. Paul
— Herban Pulse, CBD, 2418 N. Webb Road, Suite P
— Tommy Gunz, 1607 S. Locust St., Suite B
— Images Bar & Grill, 2503 S. Locust St. (inside the Ramada by Wyndham hotel)
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.