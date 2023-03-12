Chief Carriers of Grand Island has been honored for exceptional work.

Chief Carriers, a for-hire carrier based in Grand Island, won the Best Fleets to Drive For program in the small company category from the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge during the Truckload 2023: Orlando event at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Centre in Florida on March 6.

Chief Carriers was recognized for delivering "a broad range of innovative programs and a commitment to team engagement," the company said in a release.

Chief General Manager Andrew Winkler expressed his delight at the win, saying, "When you learn to put people first in your organization, great things begin to happen."

Winkler further added, "I certainly had a vision of what Chief Carriers could be, but that could never happen unless we have an entire support team behind us that believed too."

The Best Fleets to Drive For program is an annual survey and contest that recognizes the North American for-hire trucking companies that provide the best workplace experience for their drivers. To be considered, fleets must be nominated by a company driver or independent contractor working with them, after which they are evaluated across a broad range of categories reflecting current best practices in human resources.

The highest scoring fleets are identified as Best Fleets to Drive For and then grouped according to size. The highest-scoring fleet in each category is named the overall winner.

This year, Chief Carriers represented a first of its kind – Winkler is the first person to win the overall award at two different companies, having previously worked with Hall-of-Famer Grand Island Express.

Jane Jazrawy, CarriersEdge CEO, referred to Winkler as the “Best Fleets Master."

"Seeing Chief Carriers progress in the past few years, it’s not surprising that they won the overall award," Jazrawy said. "They clearly have a plan for developing driver support programs, and their scores across all categories show that the plan is working."

TCA President Jim Ward added, "It’s imperative that fleets establish driver-centric offerings which attract and retain a skilled workforce while establishing programs that improve the work-life balance for their employees. Chief Carriers, Inc. has done just that, and their results show that those efforts pay off."

For more information on the Best Fleets to Drive For program, visit bestfleetstodrivefor.com or follow the hashtag #BestFleets23 on social media.

Chief Carriers was founded in 1968. For more information go to chiefcarriers.com.