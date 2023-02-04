The Grand Island Independent proudly announces the 2023 Inspire Advisory board. The Inspire Awards celebrate women who have excelled not only in their professional lives but as leaders and role models.
2023 Inspire board members include:
• Betty Fraustro
Lead Client Advocate • Multicultural Coalition
• Cindy Johnson
President • Grand Island Chamber of Commerce
• Monika Peters
Music Teacher • Grand Island Central Catholic
• Ashley Suttles
Director of Surgical Services • Grand Island Regional Medical Center
• Bryanne Swerczek
Director of Sales • Grand Island Independent
• Ranea Waltemath
Director of Sales & Logistics • Hornady Manufacturing
• Jennifer Witherby
President and Publisher • Grand Island Independent
The inaugural Inspire – Celebrating Women’s Leadership Awards will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at Boulder Flatts in Grand Island. This awards ceremony recognizes the impact of women’s leadership across several sectors, including business, education, philanthropy, and healthcare. Additional awards include a scholarship and Woman of the Year.
The top three finalists will be invited to the awards luncheon at Boulder Flatts, April 12, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. where the winners of each award will be announced. Nominations can be submitted at Go.TheIndependent.com/inspire.
Current sponsors for the Inspire Women’s leadership awards are presenting sponsor; Tom Dinsdale Automotive and award sponsors; Bosselman Enterprises, Hornady Manufacturing, Ken’s Appliance, Midwest Restaurant Supply, Wayne State College and University of Nebraska at Kearney,
For more information about participating in this event, please contact Jennifer Witherby, at Jennifer.Witherby@Lee.com.