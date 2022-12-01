Grand Island area holiday events include cookies, concerts and community festivals

Traditionally one of the busiest weekends of the year, the calendar includes “Christmas Past and Present” at Stuhr Museum, community festivals, visits from Santa, musical performances, special programs, home tours and thousands of Christmas cookies for sale to benefit a good cause this weekend. And that’s just the start.

Stuhr hosts ‘Christmas Past and Present’

“Christmas Past and Present,” Stuhr’s signature holiday event in Railroad Town, kicks off with a members-only preview from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with the event opening to the public at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. It continues from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10.

Take a step back in time and explore Christmas traditions and preparations of the past! As visitors stroll through historic Railroad Town, they’ll get to experience what Christmas might have looked like in the 1890s. The homes will be decorated for the holiday, with wreaths, holly and bright red bows about the house, but what about a Christmas tree? And what cooking or baking is being done to prepare for the big day?

The businesses are also preparing for Christmas. A few of the things visitors will encounter include: The blacksmith busy hammering away as he fills last-minute orders; the tinsmith making his famous “tinsicles”; the planing mill, the place to go if one wants to build a little toy train ($5 per train car); the Mercantile bustling with shoppers finding the perfect gifts for their loved ones; and the Town Hall where Father Christmas can be found.

Beyond Railroad Town, visitors can also visit the cabin to see how Christmas preparations in the 1860s might vary, as well as the Cleary Farm, where they can take a look at Christmas after 1900. Look for the lanterns to guide you along your journey!

Visit the Leo. B. Stuhr Building for a modern Christmas experience. Explore the Fantasy of Trees exhibit, a celebration of community as businesses and organizations in the area come together to create the largest display of Christmas trees in Grand Island. Each tree is beautifully decorated for the season, bringing a feeling of holiday cheer.

While admiring the trees, you’ll hear sounds of Christmas, from music to Santa’s occasional “ho-ho-hos” as he greets kids (and adults!) and listens to their holiday wishes. Tasty treats will also be found in the Stuhr Bistro, with cookies, fudge and cocoa to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for youth age 6-12; and free for children 5 and younger and museum members. Events will be held in multiple buildings across Stuhr Museum’s grounds, both indoors and outdoors, so be sure to dress for the weather.

For more information, contact the museum at 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org.

Habitat’s cookie walk expands for 2022

Habitat for Humanity’s annual Cookie Walk has a new name this year: Cookie Walk and Craft Fair.

Last year, in a nod to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the cookie walk changed its set-up from having the cookies spread out on tables for shoppers to choose their favorites, to having the cookies preboxed by volunteers and sold by the pound. A half-pound box is $5; one-pound box $10; two-pound box $20. Peanut butter balls, a traditional favorite, are $15 a dozen; fancy cookie trays are $25.

And since those boxes can be stacked, that leaves a lot of open space. To fill that space, the event has added a craft fair which will feature a variety of crafts and merchandise from vendors.

The Cookie Walk and Craft Fair will be open from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison.

Preorders are recommended; call 308-385-5510 or order online at www.gihabitat.org.

Money raised from this event helps build homes in the community. Habitat sells those homes to low income individuals through its 0% interest home loan program.

Santa set to visit Railside

Santa Claus has set aside some time in his busy schedule to plan four visits to Grand Island’s Railside District this holiday season.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, he’ll be at the Tattered Book, 110 W. Third St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

His schedule also includes a stop at Big Red Treats, 223 W. Third, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; the Railroad Towne Antique Mall, 319 W. Third St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; and the Happy Brush, 305 W. Third St., at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. His visit to the Happy Brush will include story time and activities.

For more information, call 308-398-7022.

GILT holiday show opens Dec. 7

“The Hallelujah Girls,” a comedy by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wootenhil, and presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 7, at College Park.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gathers every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now! This is a “side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout ‘Hallelujah’!”

Those attending are asked to wear their favorite festive holiday outfits to help set the holiday mood. Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter, New Year’s, Thanksgiving, St. Patrick’s Day, whatever, wear any festive outfit and you might win a prize

Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger and can be purchased by calling the GILT box office at 308-382-2586, at the door or online through a link available on GILT’s website at githeatre.org. Student tickets must be purchased at the box office.

Season tickets and group discounts for Christmas parties are available; more information is available on the website.

Other stage productions opening in December include:

— “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village); continues Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students; 402-463-1500 or www.hctheatre.org.

— “Big and Brave” Hastings College annual youth production, by Morgan O’Neill, a Hastings College student, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, through Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Scott Studio Theater, 806 N. Turner Ave., Hastings. Tickets are $5; reserve by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.

— “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” presented by the Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, through Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 83 Plaza Blvd., Kearney (continues Dec. 15-18). Tickets are $20; call the box office at 308-234-1529 or order online at https://kearneycommunitytheatre.com/

— “Miracle on 34th Street,” presented by Crane River Theatre,” 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, through Thursday, Dec. 22, Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Tickets range from $25 to $35 for adults, and $15 to $25 for students; 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org

Let music fill the air

From the Grand Island City Singers and “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” to Tuba Christmas (yes, it’s a real thing), ‘tis the season for holiday music in Central Nebraska. Performances this week (and a tad bit beyond) include:

— “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” presented by the Grand Island City Singers, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison.

The performance is “kind of a celebration of a lot of different things, especially Christmas and the holidays,” according to the group’s director, Micah Hesterman. This year, the group will perform “Fum, Fum, Fum,” as well as “Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind” and “Stars I Shall Find.” The repertoire also includes lullabies, gospel and calypso-style music.

Tickets are $8 for adults and youth age 12 and older and $4 for children age 5 to 11.

— Hastings College Christmas Extravaganza, 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. The Christmas Extravaganza features the Hastings College Handbells, Choir, Choral Union, Band and a Vocal Jazz group. They’ll perform a “wonderful collection of Christmas and holiday tunes.” And it’s free!

— The Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., in Kearney, will host several performances over the next few days. Note: Tickets (when required) are not sold through the MPAC box office.

“The Promise,” presented by Encore Performing Arts, a dance school in Kearney, 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Act 1 of this original live performance will feature Encore students performing a selection of dances to celebrate the season, including “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Act 2 will be a locally written retelling of the events leading up to the first Christmas. Tickets are $7; purchase online by following the links on the Encore Performing Arts page on Facebook.

Bell Choir concert, 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. Performance will feature the First Lutheran Chancel Bells, Presbyterian Gloria Die Bells, First United Methodist Acclamation Bells, and featured solos and duets. Doors for the performance will open at 6:30 p.m. No tickets required, but freewill donations are appreciated.

“Celebrating the Holidays,” with the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Discover classics by Johann Strauss Jr. and G.F. Handel and enjoy a holiday sing-along. Tickets are $13 for adults and $5 for youth age 10-18; UNK students admitted free with ID. Purchase tickets by calling 308-865-8417 or get them at the door.

— The Central Community College-Columbus music department will present a holiday concert, “Sounds of the Season,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the campus’ Fine Arts Theater. Seasonal favorites, sing-alongs and a few surprises are designed to put everyone into the holiday spirit.

Performing groups will be the Central Community College Choir and the select ensemble Spectrum under the direction of Jeffrey Kitson and the CCC Concert Band under the direction of Dr. Krista Vazquez-Connelly.

Parents should be advised the concert isn’t recommended for children under the age of 5. Admission is free, but freewill donations are welcome.

For more information, contact the CCC music department at 402-562-1270.

— “Elvis Rock ‘N’ Remember,” featuring tribute artist Joseph Hall, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Minden Opera House, 322 W. Fifth St., Minden. A tribute to the legacy of the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” finalist, Hall celebrates Elvis Presley by gyrating, swiveling his hips and singing the King’s hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Tickets are $25 (standard) and $35 (premium, first three rows on the floor and first row of risers); call 308-832-0588 or purchase online at mindenoperahouse.com

— Did you think we forgot about Tuba Christmas? Never fear, it’s part of the holiday concert schedule at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“Tuba Christmas,” featuring Christmas carols for baritones, euphoniums and tubas, will be presented at noon Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Fine Arts Recital Hall at UNK. There is a registration fee for participants, but there is no charge for spectators. Participants will rehearse in the morning for the public performance at noon. Anyone wanting to take part should contact Robert Benton at 308-865-8352 or bentonrw@unk.edu.

Other upcoming UNK performances include a Wind Ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; New Music Ensemble concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; choir concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8; and the Nebraskats in concert, 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. These performances will all be in the UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall and there is no admission charge.

They will also be livestreamed at https://www.unk.edu/academics/music/performing-art-live-stream-events.php

A feeling of community

Community festivals play a big part in holiday celebrations and there is no shortage of them in Central Nebraska.

With festivals this weekend in St. Paul, Central City, Fullerton, Palmer, Elba and Wolbach, everyone should find something to do.

— Christmas Festival, Saturday, Dec. 3, St. Paul. A fun day filled with activities for everyone from Santa, craft/vendor show, soup luncheon, inflatables for the kids, Christmas Around the Town and ending with a Christmas Light Parade.

Activities at the Civic Center include a Christmas craft and gift boutique, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; soup luncheon, hosted by the Howard/Greeley Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., freewill donations; children’s Christmas activities, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., inflatables and bouncy houses, face painting and crafts; and a visit from Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (children 4 and younger must be accompanied by an adult).

The day will wrap up with a Christmas Light Parade starting at 7 p.m. at the front parking lot on Howard Avenue.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, contact Carolyn Scarborough at 308-754-5558.

— “Christmas Under Wraps,” 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Merrick County Courthouse Square, Central City.

Event includes a holiday talent show, fruitcake-eating and present-wrapping contests, reindeer games (Christmas carnival for the whole family), craft and vendor fair in the Solt-Wagner Community Room, food and drink vendors and of course, a visit from Santa.

The Merrick County Historical Museum will host its annual Christmas Tea from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Central City Elementary school cafeteria.

The public is cordially invited for Christmas goodies and musical entertainment to celebrate the Advent season. Admission is free, and donations are welcomed in support of the museum. Stay the entire afternoon or come and go for your favorites. Entertainment lineup will feature Palmer School music students, 1:30 p.m., Elaine Wishmeier and students, 2 p.m., Willa and Simon Sharp of Aurora, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., and Leta Liesch and piano students from Fullerton, 3 p.m.

For more information about the Christmas tree, call 308-624-3367.

— Old-fashioned Christmas, Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, Fullerton. Schedule includes a tour of homes and trivia and game night on Friday; and a craft and vendor fair, cookie decorating, cookie walk, visit with Santa, kids games and activities, hayrack rides, stockcar racing game, food and drinks and more on Saturday. For more information and a complete schedule of events, check the Fullerton Area Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook.

— Old-fashioned Christmas, 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Palmer. Activities include reindeer at Pinnacle Bank, Santa pics and stories with Grandma, cookie decorating, Polar Express Christmas light tour, craft and vendor show (10 a.m. to 5 p.m., fire barn), entertainment, food and more. The Christmas Light Parade starts at 6:30 p.m.; after it’s over stick around for the Mohanna with Red Shoes and an ugly sweater contest at Dubs Pub. For a complete schedule, check the Palmer Community Club’s page on Facebook.

— Christmas Kick-off, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, Wolbach Community Center. Event includes soup and sandwiches served starting at 11:30 a.m., a visit from Santa at 1 p.m., basket silent auction and children’s activities. For a complete schedule, check out the Village of Wolbach page on Facebook.

*****

