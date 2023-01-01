Grand Island Casino adds to Fonner Park’s 70 year legacy

Named after its original land owner August (Gus) L. Fonner, the first horse races were held at Fonner Park on April 29, 1954.

Fonner donated the land in April 1953. The Hall County Livestock Improvement Association owned the facility and the Old Reliable Hereford Show and Sale was held there in September.

Nearly 70 years later, Fonner Park is going strong, continuing to grow as one of Nebraska’s largest entertainment and exhibition facilities.

On Tuesday, two days after Christmas, Grand Island, at Fonner Park, opened another Christmas present — Grand Island Casino.

Opened in Fonner Park’s concourse, the temporary casino foreshadows the eventual opening of the full resort, which begins construction next fall with opening expected in 2025.

On Tuesday, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new casino.

Chris Kotulak, Fonner Park CEO, called the opening of the casino a big day in the history of Fonner Park and Grand Island.

Since 2000, Fonner Park has seen tremendous growth. The Eihusen Arena, a 7,500-seat multi-purpose arena, opened in 2006 as part of the Heartland Event Center.

In August 2010, the Nebraska State Fair opened at Fonner Park. With the coming of the State Fair, more than $40 million in new construction took place at the facility. The new livestock barns and exhibition centers have become home to national livestock shows and other events that draw thousands of people and millions of dollars to Grand Island each year.

Since the coming of the State Fair to Fonner Park, there has been the addition of the Thompson Outdoor Equine Arena and other additions to the campus, such as the Aksarben Stock Show in September.

The growth of Fonner Park since 2000 has opened the door to the growth of other businesses, such as motels, restaurants and retail establishments, along with a new I-80 Interstate interchange off of South Locust Street, where Fonner Park is located.

The growth of Fonner Park since 2000 has also contributed to the rebirth of Grand Island’s downtown area and the growth of the community's medical industry.

Business has boomed in Grand Island since then, adding thousands of new jobs and creating a more than $1 billion annual local economy.

And with Fonner Park’s 70th season of horse racing to begin in February, the new casino will help ensure the future and growth of horse racing in Grand Island for years to come.

“I'm happy that Nebraskans are going to get some property tax relief,” said Kotulak. “I'm happy that there's more entertainment and commerce options. I'm overjoyed that we're going to be able to offer more purse money and more incentive to breed Nebraska thoroughbreds. That's what makes me excited. Our mission is to support and elevate horse racing to the best of our ability. We've been doing that here at Fonner for 70 years. We plan to continue to do that for years to come.”

Half the revenue generated by Fonner Park from the new casino will go to the Nebraska Horsemens Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) which will help grow Nebraska’s horse racing industry. That will help raise purses at the track and draw top quality horses from across the country and grow the thoroughbred breeding industry in the state.

“If It wasn't for their (HBRA) hard work, we wouldn't even have casino gaming in Nebraska,” said Kotulak.

Sen. Tom Briese was instrumental in bringing casino gaming to Nebraska in an effort to provide property tax relief. Briese is from Albion and represents District 47, which covers part of Hall County.

The Grand Island Casino is the second to open in Nebraska after the public passed a statewide gambling initiative in 2020 by more than 65%. WarHorse Casino opened in Lincoln in September.

Nebraska Initiative 429 authorized laws for gambling at racetracks.

“It also means a substantial amount of employment at these facilities,” Briese said.

Currently, Grand Island’s temporary casino has about 110 employees.

Also the gambling Initiative will provide property tax relief, an issue Briese will deal with as a lawmaker in January when the Unicameral convenes.

“It also means a reinvigoration of the horse racing industry,” he said.

Pari-mutuel wagering was authorized in Nebraska in 1935. At the horse racing industry’s height, there were seven tracks in operation in the state in the mid-1960s with 161 days of racing. Fonner Park was a gem among the horse racing tracks during its height, as it was the first track to open during the year and some of the best horses in the nation would come here to prepare for the opening of the Aksarben horse track in Omaha after Fonner Park’s season closed.

Casinos are required to pay 20% of their gross gambling revenue in state gaming taxes, with 70% of that money going to the state's property tax credit fund. Another 25% of gaming taxes are split evenly between the host county and host city for a casino. WarHorse generated more than $800,000 in gaming tax revenue during its first two full months of operation.

“That is a direct reduction in everyone's property tax,” Briese said.

Brad Mellema, Grand Island Tourism & Visitors Bureau executive director, said after 70 years, the founders of Fonner Park dream of community betterment is “going stronger than ever.”

Brad said the Grand Island Casino “is another tool to promote the city.”

“It’s a big tool because it ties in with everything else about this complex (Fonner Park),” he said. “It makes Grand Island a magnet to draw people not only from throughout Nebraska, but from all over the country.”

Dan Kehl is CEO of Elite Casino Resorts. The Kehl family business started in the 1960’s when Bob and Ruth Kehl bought and ran a café in downtown Dubuque, Iowa.

By the 1970s they were also in the catering business and had purchased a 150-passenger steamwheeler, “River Rogue” for dinner cruises.

On March 8, 1990, the Dubuque Casino Belle, Inc. owned and operated by Robert and Ruth Kehl, was granted the first riverboat gaming operator’s license in Iowa. The Dubuque Casino Belle became the first American-flagged vessel to offer gambling cruises in the United States.

The Kehl’s have majority ownership in Elite Casino Resorts, LLC, which owns and operates Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa, which opened in 2006, Grand Falls Casino Resort in Larchwood, Iowa, which opened in 2011, and Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport, Iowa, which reopened in 2016.

Along with their new Grand Island casino, they are also building a new casino in southern Illinois.

Kehl became interested in locating in Grand Island after Fonner Park expressed interest in adding a casino to its campus.

“We love the community of Grand Island,” Kehl said.

In researching Grand Island, he found an interesting tidbit of information that connected the family business in the Quad City area of Iowa to Grand Island. Rhythm City Casino and Resort is located on Interstate 80 near Davenport.

In 1857, 35 German settlers left Davenport and headed west to Nebraska to start a new settlement on an island known by French traders as La Grande Isle, which was formed by the Wood River and the Platte River. The settlers reached their destination on July 4, 1857.

“We're practically related,” Kehl. “I felt it was a great fit for us. We've looked at a lot of sites over the years, but we're very selective in the ones we get involved in and we thought we can make a positive effect here in Grand Island.”

He said the campus was “definitely a deciding factor” when deciding to accept Fonner Park’s invitation to build a casino in Grand Island.

“We saw the potential,” Kehl said. “I think there's a great opportunity to just build upon what they've done here and make it better.”

Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said after 70 years, Fonner Park continues to evolve as an all-encompassing entertainment complex with the opening of the Grand Island Casino.

“It's great for Grand Island to have a partner like Elite Casino,” Johnson said. “They are top notch at what they do.”

She said the Fonner Board “has done a 'yeoman's job' in searching for the perfect contributor to our local economy” with Elite.