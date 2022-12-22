Grand Island casino to open next week

Grand Island's first casino will open Tuesday, Dec. 27, at noon, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the temporary facility at Fonner Park.

The opening was made possible Wednesday, when the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a casino operator license for Grand Island Casino Resort and Fonner Park. The approval passed with unanimous support. The commission also gave its approval for the hours of operation.

The temporary casino is located in the concourse of Fonner Park adjacent to the Van Berg Family Collection and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame display.

“We are excited to partner with Fonner Park, which held its first race almost 70 years ago," Elite Casino Resorts CEO Dan Kehl said in a statement. "It’s very fitting that our temporary casino surrounds the Racing Hall of Fame, starting a new chapter in Fonner history. I thank the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for their leadership and diligence in the process and approval of our application and look forward to a long future between Elite Casino Resorts, Fonner Park and Grand Island.”

The temporary Grand Island casino will feature about 300 slot machines, horse betting kiosks and a snack bar. Guests will be required to present a valid ID to gain entry to the casino in accordance with Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission regulations.

The casino will be open 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

“My mission is to provide for the horses, horsemen, staff and the guests of Fonner Park," Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak says in the news release. "The introduction of casino revenue puts us on a path of regenerating a once-thriving Thoroughbred racing industry in Nebraska."

The temporary casino will operate until the full resort is completed, the release says. Construction is slated to begin in the fall after the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. The facility will feature 650 slot machines, 20 table games, a sports book, "a variety of dining options," including top-floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment on the show lounge, sports bar, a 116-room boutique hotel, a salon and spa, gift shop, and an indoor and outdoor pool with an "expansive deck."

Elite Casino Resorts. based in Iowa, operates three casino resorts in Iowa. They are Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, located south of Iowa City; Rhythm City Casino Resort, located in the Quad Cities, and Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa, not far from Sioux Falls, S.D.

In addition to the Grand Island facility, Elite is developing another resort, Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort in Carterville, Ill. In addition to casinos, Elite Casino Resorts, LLC operates ELITE Sportsbook with retail and online operations in Iowa and Colorado.

WarHorse's Lincoln casino, in its first 10 weeks of operation, generated nearly $10 million in revenue, resulting in almost $2 million in taxes paid to state, county and local governments. It is open 24 hours a day.

Temporary casinos also are planned in Omaha, where WarHorse is developing another casino, and in Columbus, where Caesars Entertainment is partnering on a project.

The temporary Omaha casino likely won't open until late spring or summer.

Caesar's wants to open a temporary casino with 250 slot machines as soon as possible at the existing horse track at Ag Park in Columbus, but it is waiting for a ruling from the Attorney General's office on whether it can apply for a license for the temporary casino and then transfer that license to its new casino resort proposed for across town.

Columbus casino officials had hoped to learn of a decision at Wednesday's meeting, but the Attorney General's office notified the Racing and Gaming Commission that it needs more time.

The projected opening date for the casino resort at WarHorse Lincoln is November 2024. Plans call for a casino with more than 1,100 slot machines, 100 table games, a sports book and both live and simulcast horse racing. The complex will also include several restaurants, including a steakhouse, sports bar and café. Plans also call for a 200-room hotel and parking garage.