Grand Island Chamber finds success through EDGE upskilling program

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce wrapped up its third cohort of participants in the EDGE Upskilling Program in 2022, bringing the total of graduated participants to 40.

The EDGE program was designed through collaboration between the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Grow Grand Island, with assistance from Associated Staffing and Central Community College, to target individuals already employed in the community who demonstrate the ability to elevate and grow within their company.

Individuals are employer referred and if selected to participate in the program, go through a series of essential skill training workshops covering topics like time management, conflict resolution and assertive communication/listening.

Recent graduate of the program Emily Mierau had several large takeaways from the program that will benefit her both personally and professionally.

“I look forward to implementing the different ways to manage time in a professional setting using the numerous strategies presented to us in the session. I'm also very thankful to have learned more about effective communication/listening,” Mierau said. “Working for such a large company, it's crucial that emails, meetings, information, etc. is relayed correctly and efficiently. This program provided a lot of insight on exactly how to do that.”

Courtney Glock, vice president at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, shared a key component to the program involves pairing each participant with a community leader who serves in a mentoring capacity through the course of the program.

“The feedback from both employers and participants tells us that this is needed. The opportunity to remove yourself from the workplace – to focus on self-reflection, to connect with leaders in the community through mentorship, to hear that others in unrelated industries are faced with similar challenges – and to recognize your untapped potential,” Glock said.

Using feedback from business partners in the community, a number of initiatives have been put in place by the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce to aid in the recruitment and retention of talent in the area.

“We understand that it’s just as important now as ever to retain the individuals that are already working in your organization. The individuals who possess the ability to grow and promote within,” Glock said. “Our focus is taking that potential and polishing it — making sure participants are self-aware of strengths and triggers and have strategies and processes for handling the many scenarios they are faced with in the workplace.”

Several sponsors, including FNBO, Sherwood Foundation and Union Pacific have contributed grant funding to help get the program off the ground for Grand Island. Thanks to their generous support, this opportunity comes at no cost to the participant or their employer.

The next recruitment cycle for the program will begin in March 2023. Twenty individuals will be selected to move forward in the program. Requirements to participate include employer referral, commitment to attending each session, consent to being paired with a mentor and a desire to better yourself professionally.

Businesses who are interested in hearing more about how they can engage employees in the EDGE program can contact Courtney Glock at cglock@gichamber.com or by calling 308-382-9211.