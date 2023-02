South Locust Street is getting another restaurant that's leaving Conestoga Mall. Imperial Palace Express will close at the mall March 26 or 27 and then move into the former location of BYPI and Chuck Wagon BBQ at 2504 S. Locust St. An opening date has not been determined. The Chinese restaurant, owned by Antonio Lara, has operated in the mall since 1993. The new location of Imperial Palace Express long served as the home of Amigos/Kings Classic.