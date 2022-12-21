Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

The Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall Tuesday night, after examining the risks the project poses to the city.

The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.

Woodsonia Realty, based in Omaha, plans a $220 million redevelopment of the mall. The completed project, which will include housing, a hotel and a larger movie theater, will be known as Conestoga Marketplace. The project will be anchored by a retail store, described as being new to the market, built by a Fortune 500 company. The store would be built on Lot 3 of the Conestoga Mall Eighth Subdivision.

Before the council voted on the matter, Councilman Mitch Nickerson asked about the risks the city would incur in approving the project. During the meeting, the council also passed a resolution amending the language in the development plan.

Among other things, the revised language reduces the square footage of the anchor store from 150,000 to 148,000 square feet. Other changes involve timing and contingency requirements.

The agenda packet notes that if the council approves the requested amendment and contract modifications requested by the developer, the city risks the investment of up to $10 million of "direct and indirect taxpayer funds in the Marketplace project without any recourse or assurance that the largest retail store planned for the project will be constructed." The city "would also bear the risks that the developer is unable to find a replacement anchor store, even with the smaller footprint requested, and that the projected retail sales tax revenues presented to the council will not be realized.

"Further, by the time it would be clear that the construction plans for Lot 3 have failed, the city's funds, Grow Grand Island's funds and a significant amount of CRA funding will have been paid to the developer and will not be recoverable," the packet says.

Without the anticipated revenue from the anchor store and its impact on the redevelopment project, there is also a risk that the developer "will be unable to make its debt service payments and may need to seek protection from the creditors to which the project bonds are pledges," the agenda packet says.

Nickerson noted that $10 million is a pretty hefty risk. He asked questions to two Woodsonia representatives who were on hand, Drew Snyder and Mitch Hohlen. Nickerson also asked city staff members if they were comfortable with the project.

Snyder told the council that the contingency changes were required by the anchor store. Fortune 500 companies, he said, have established procedures and policies, and it's difficult to persuade those companies to change.

City officials have not named the anchor store, but it's hard not to conclude that it's Target. City documents list the name of the Minneapolis-based retailer. Councilman Jack Sheard used the term "bull's-eye" when talking about the company Tuesday night.

Snyder said the plan does present risks to the city, but they are comparatively minor. If the anchor tenant backs out, Snyder said Woodsonia will be aggressive in finding a replacement. He also said other portions of the project will move forward, regardless of what happens with the anchor tenant.

Lincoln attorney Kent Seacrest, representing Woodsonia, said the project will increase the size of the market served by Grand Island. It will also bring in more restaurants and more income from the food and beverage tax.

Councilman Doug Lanfear said he couldn't vote for the mall redevelopment in good conscience. The project contains "too many ifs," he said. Lanfear said he knows of only one person who's in favor of the mall project — Cindy Johnson of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. He said members of the middle class, retirees and others care more about their taxes and inflation.

Later in the meeting, Johnson responded to that comment.

Councilman Chuck Haase said retail trends are "going south." But the risks of the mall project are manageable. The project, he said, "needs to happen."

Sheard said he's heard many positive comments about plans for the mall. "People are super-excited about this," he said.

Councilman Mark Stelk said the anchor tenant company wouldn't just walk away from a project after buying land. He's also looked into Woodsonia's background and liked what he found. He said he's not heard one negative comment about the plan. "I think this is a project we need to move forward," Stelk said.

Councilman Mike Paulick said the city has two choices. Grand Island can continue with the mall the way it is and let current owner Namdar Realty "run it into the ground," or city leaders can approve the redevelopment project.

Before the vote was taken, Mayor Roger Steele said there is a risk in doing nothing. If the council didn't take action, he said, the mall will continue to decline. He encouraged council members to vote for the redevelopment plan.

Nickerson, his reservations quelled, voted for the project. Lanfear was the only council member to vote against it.

Steele pointed out the good work done on the project by regional planner Chad Nabity and city attorney Laura McAloon. He thanked them for their work on the complex plan.