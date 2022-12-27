Grand Island temporary casino open for business

Grand Island Casino and Resort’s hatchling is open for business.

Tuesday a delegation of community leaders and eager gamblers assembled for the grand opening of the casino’s temporary facility in the Fonner Park concourse.

After the ribbon cutting, a steady stream of gamblers and curious community members filed through the entrance, IDs checked and wristbands attached.

Grand Island City Clerk RaNae Edwards was honored as the first to play the slots at the new casino.

"It's so awesome. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event," Edwards said, lauding legal gambling reaching Grand Island. "This is history."

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said he was most excited about how the casino could affect the Grand Island area and thoroughbred horse racing at Fonner Park.

“I foresee not only South Locust, downtown, but all Grand Island to really elevate.”

And beyond, Kotulak said.

“I think the adjacent communities — even counties — will have employees that are coming here to work.”

The temporary casino, which includes 300 slot machines, has more than 100 employees.

Table games are anticipated to be added in June, said Vince Fiala, general manager of the casino resort. Dealers are currently being trained.

“We just haven't had time to train dealers yet to get the games put in, but we will have live table games in June.”

Construction of the permanent casino is slated to begin Fall 2023. It is touted to feature a 24-hour Vegas-inspired casino experience, which will include sports wagering. A 116-room hotel, first-class spa and multiple dining options will also be part of the completed facility.

Grand Island Casino and Resort is under the umbrellas of Iowa-based Elite Casino Resorts.

Elite Casino Resorts CEO Dan Kehl said, “We look forward to providing excellent service and demonstrating our company values not only to our guests, but to the entire community.

“We are excited to partner with Fonner Park to add this temporary casino and, ultimately, a first-class casino resort to this race track.”

“For me,” Kotulak said, “the primary reason is to save Nebraska thoroughbred horse racing.”

Kotulak said casino revenue will “infuse” Fonner Park, allowing for larger racing purses.

“With better, higher purse money, we're going to elevate our racing.”

When asked if he was excited for the grand opening of the initial casino, Kotulak said: “I'll be more excited when we start to see the money come in and I can raise purse money. The first time we are able to raise what we offer our horsemen here, then you’ll see the excitement in me.”

Fiala said Grand Island Casino and Resort will be an “experience.” As a result, he noted, Grand Island itself will become an enhanced experience for visitors and community members.

“There’s other things to do in town, too,” Fiala said, mentioning downtown and the growing stretch of restaurant selections along Highway 281.

“But we'd like you to come here, too,” he said, smiling. “This is an experience. It's something different.”

Fiala came to town for the horse races last year when the casino was percolating.

“There are a lot of good things to do in Grand Island. I know people love experiences. This is an experience that you're not going to find at just any other small town in Nebraska.”