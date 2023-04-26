Grand Island's OfficeMax store, at 2130 Diers Ave., will close its doors June 17. Signs inside and outside the store announce the closing. Some of the signs say "Nothing Held Back!" and "Everything up to 40% off." The store has 10 employees, four of whom are full time.
